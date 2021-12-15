Jujutsu Kaisen to unveil new art and more at Jump Festa 2022

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the biggest names among shonen anime this year. With the manga having sold 2.7 million copies in June 2021 and a new prequel film releasing in Japan on December 24, 2021, the hype is through the roof. The series, appearing in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, obviously gets a stage at the two-day extravaganza Jump Festa 2022.

ジヘ @ 5️⃣包帯楽園 @soukatsu_ preview of some of the Jump Festa 2022 exclusive goods for Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, Demon Slayer, HeroAca, and Haikyuu preview of some of the Jump Festa 2022 exclusive goods for Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, Demon Slayer, HeroAca, and Haikyuu https://t.co/I1UvnKk5Yl

Jujutsu Kaisen at Jump Festa 2022

Artwork and new announcements

The series has been commissioned by Shueisha to unveil special art on the occasion of the biggest anime and manga expo returning this year, with a much more subdued and completely online event having aired in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Jujutsu Kaisen @JujutsuKaisen Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen illustration for Jump Festa 2022! Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen illustration for Jump Festa 2022! https://t.co/o0j90i0gm4

Teasers of the new art to be unveiled also suggest the announcement of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, as the characters play a significant role in the next manga arcs to be adapted. So does the participation of Yuuji Itadori’s voice actor, who does not appear in the prequel movie, set a year before Yuuji Itadori joins Tokyo Jujutsu High.

Schedule for Jujutsu Kaisen panel

In November 2021, members of the Jujutsu Kaisen movie cast, along with the voice actor for Yuuji Itadori, were confirmed to be performing at the Jujutsu Kaisen Super Stage event on the second day of Jump Festa 2022 on December 19, 2021.

The Jujutsu Kaisen Super Stage event will begin at 11.30 AM (JST) at Makuhari Messe, Chiba. The stage will not only unveil new artwork for the series but will talk about the new movie and possibly announce the second season of the anime, which fans are hoping will premiere in Fall 2022.

It will be an offline event that will also be live-streamed globally on official Jump Festa platforms. The performers confirmed for the Super Stage event are:

Megumi Ogata (voice of Yuuta Okkotsu)

Kana Hanazawa (voice of Rika Orimoto)

Mikako Komatsu (voice of Maki Zenin)

Junya Enoki (Yuuji Itadori)

More about the Jujutsu Kaisen movie

Jujutsu Kaisen @JujutsuKaisen Early drafts from the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 manga. This and more fun tidbits will be included in the Jujutsu Kaisen 0.5 booklet that will be available at theatres in Japan. Early drafts from the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 manga. This and more fun tidbits will be included in the Jujutsu Kaisen 0.5 booklet that will be available at theatres in Japan. https://t.co/aTzIZRX2dI

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is the first movie of the franchise, a prequel that creator Gege Akutami set a year before Yuuji Itadori eats Sukana’s finger and becomes an unwilling vessel for the King of Curses. The story revolves around Yuuta Okkotsu, who is cursed by the special-grade vengeful spirit of his deceased friend, Rika Orimoto. Other popular characters from the series also appear in this movie, including Satoru Gojo and antagonist Suguru Geto.

Jujutsu Kaisen @JujutsuKaisen Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie will have a runtime of 1hr 45 minutes.



The movie premieres in Japan in less than 2 weeks! Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie will have a runtime of 1hr 45 minutes.The movie premieres in Japan in less than 2 weeks! https://t.co/HAPg6KtNmR

While not directly part of the main story of the manga, references to this arc have been made multiple times in the first season of the anime, which also gave fans some clues about original anime content reported to be featured in the movie. Manga readers would also attest to the importance of the prequel in later chapters.

