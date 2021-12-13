Runtime announced for Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie

Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie is the most anticipated anime movie of 2021. It will be released in Japan on December 24 and cover the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 manga.

Much to fans' excitement, Toho Animation today announced the runtime of Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie on Twitter. The film will be 1 hour and 45 minutes long, giving it 105 minutes of runtime.

Is the runtime enough for Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie?

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is going to be made into an anime movie! Read the manga and find out what all the hype is about! Start with Chapter 0.1! bit.ly/39jdJMW Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is going to be made into an anime movie! Read the manga and find out what all the hype is about! Start with Chapter 0.1! bit.ly/39jdJMW https://t.co/YDukdr19kM

The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 manga was originally a four-chapter one-shot titled Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School. After it gained popularity, Mangaka Gege Akutami launched Jujutsu Kaisen manga. Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School was renamed Jujutsu Kaisen 0, making it a prequel to the main series.

Currently, these four chapters make up the Cursed Child arc of the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 revolves around Okkotsu Yuta, who seeks to unravel the curse on his childhood friend Orimoto Rika. He is brought into Tokyo Jujutsu High by the first-year homeroom teacher, Gojo Satoru.

The manga features Okkotsu Yuta, Zen'in Maki, Inumaki Toge, and Panda in their first year, along with Gojo and the curse user Getou Suguru. However, director Sunghoo Park has recently disclosed that Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie might feature additional scenes.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie is animated by MAPPA and distributed by Toho Animation.

Considering that it has only four chapters, 105 minutes is more than enough time for Jujutsu Kaisen 0. The runtime of a standard Jujutsu Kaisen anime episode is 23-24 minutes, including the intro and outro.

In that case, even if every chapter was considered an episode, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 would have gotten at most 96 minutes of runtime in the anime. The ending theme song, Ichizu (The Only Way) by King Gnu, is 3 minutes and 10 seconds long.

The extra time in Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie could be for these additional scenes that director Park has mentioned, which might include Nanami Kento's Black Flash or Todo Aoi's fight against Grade A and Special Grade Curses.

Some fans speculate that a few elements from the Hidden Inventory arc might also be added. That is how the movie will connect to the anime, as Hidden Inventory is the next arc to be animated in Jujutsu Kaisen.

In conclusion

ジヘ @ 5️⃣包帯楽園 @soukatsu_



mangaplus.shueisha.co.jp/viewer/1011901 the new Jujutsu Kaisen one shot featuring Okkotsu and the volume 0 (and a surprise Gojo!) first years is available on MangaPlus! the new Jujutsu Kaisen one shot featuring Okkotsu and the volume 0 (and a surprise Gojo!) first years is available on MangaPlus! mangaplus.shueisha.co.jp/viewer/1011901 https://t.co/BtYB4VKhUi

While mangaka Akutami Gege came up with Jujutsu Kaisen 0.5 last week to promote the movie, there is very little chance it will be featured in the film.

Also Read Article Continues below

Either way, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie, although there is still no news of its international release at the time of writing.

Edited by Ravi Iyer