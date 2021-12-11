Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie theme song 'Ichizu' releases original music video

As the release date for the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie approaches, hype among the fanbase is building and building. Fans are excited to meet Yuta Okkotsu and get reacquainted with fan-favorites like Maki Zenin and Satoru Gojo.

The flames of excitement have been stoked even further with the release of an original music video for “Ichizu” by King Gnu. The song will serve as the theme to the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie.

With the release date rapidly approaching, it’s important to review everything we know so far about the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie.

Hype rises for the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie as King Gnu releases an original music video for the film's theme, "Ichizu"

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie: What we know so far

The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie is an upcoming film which will adapt the titular manga’s Volume 0. Volume 0 serves as a prequel to the main series, focusing on a different protagonist while retaining much of the supporting staff.

The poster for the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie. (Image via Shueisha)

Said protagonist is Yuta Okkotsu. Yuta is brought to Tokyo Jujutsu High by Satoru Gojo after the Cursed Spirit possessing him, Rika, kills some students by cramming them into one locker. Rika is a childhood love of Yuta’s who tragically died at a young age. Since then Rika has possessed Yuta and is always violently protective of him.

The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie will see Yuta get acquainted with familiar faces as he tries to discover why Rika possesses him and how to stop it. In addition to Gojo, fans can expect to see Suguru Geto, Maki Zenin, Toge Inumaki, and Panda returning from their Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 debuts.

As previously stated, the most recent piece of news is the release of an original music video for the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie theme song. This song is entitled “Ichizu” by King Gnu. While the original music video doesn’t have many nods to the Jujutsu Kaisen series, the Japanese font in the opening scenes seems to be in the trademark series title font.

Fans can expect the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie available in Japanese and international theaters on December 24, 2021.

In summation

As the hype grows for the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie, the production team stokes the fire by releasing an original music video for the movie's theme. The song is entitled "Ichizu" and performed by the group King Gnu. King Gnu is best known for their song 'Prayer X' which serves as the first ending theme for the series Bananafish.

The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie will follow Yuta Okkotsu in his quest to put childhood friend and crush, Rika, at rest. Yuta has been possessed by Rika since her death, and is finally ready to do what’s necessary to exorcize her.

Fans can expect the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie in theaters in Japan and internationally on December 24, 2021.

