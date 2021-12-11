Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 168: Is this the beginning of Fushiguro’s journey in the Culling game? Analysis and questions

TCBScans just released the unofficial English translation of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 168, and Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 168 leaked spoilers are proved to be correct.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 168 focuses completely on Fushiguro Megumi’s fight with Reggie and his accomplices, and raises several questions about where Fushiguro is heading. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 168 is titled “Tokyo No. 1 Colony 8”.

[MAJOR SPOILERS FOR THE OFFICIAL RELEASE OF JUJUTSU KAISEN CHAPTER 168]

Does Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 168 signify Fushiguro’s declining mental state?

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 167 recap

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 167, Reggie insinuates that Kenjaku has more sinister plans for the Culling game based on the differences between the capabilities of the players and the way they are distributed amongst the colonies. Kenjaku is seen in China negotiating with the authorities.

Megumi refuses Reggie’s request to join his team, an intruder with a ponytail attacks him, whom the former throws off the building with the help of Nue. Reggie, meanwhile, stabs the Black Divine Dog with two knives.

As Reggie warns Megumi that he can’t survive the culling game if he plans on not killing anyone, an eyeball drops near the latter and explodes.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 168: Analysis

Megumi vs Iori Hazenoki and Reggie Star

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 168 begins in Tokyo no.2 Colony with revealing the person who dropped the eyeball to be Hazenoki Iori, Reggie’s ally who has 35 points. As soon as the smoke clears, Megumi is seen injured but Remi, who was also within the scope of the explosion, attacks him with her scorpion hair which she can harden.

Megumi asks Reggie and Iori if they care about Remi at all, when two receipts come flying at them and dowse them in gasoline. Iori immediately sets them on fire by exploding a tooth. Megumi and Remi take cover inside the building.

Combined Reggie's gang has 104 points (image via TCBScans)

Iori’s Curse Technique seems to enable him to explode any severed part of his body, which regrows after severed part explodes. Reggie’s Curse Technique allows him to turn any receipt into the item listed on that receipt.

This explains how he got the daggers with which he stabbed the Black Divine Dog, and why he has so many receipts stuck to his clothing.

Reggie’s full name is Reggie Star, clearly a pun on "Register" because his Curse Technique deals with receipts, and he has 41 points. The fate of the Black Divine Dog remains unknown in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 168.

Megumi vs Remi and Hari Chizuru

Remi once again attacks Megumi just as he gets up, wounding him even further. She still believes that Reggie will protect her as he promised, and Megumi seems fed up with her, telling her clearly that the people who believe in words over action are scum in his eyes.

Just then, the ponytail guy shows up unharmed in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 168. His name is Hari Chizuru and he currently has 28 points. Megumi calculates that it will be hard for him to fight four people by himself.

He recalls the rule that Yuuji convinced Higuruma to add to allow players to transfer points between themselves as it gets announced as an addition. Megumi smiles upon hearing that, his faith in Yuuji coming through in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 168.

Megumi's first kill (image via TCBScans)

The announcement momentarily distracts Hari, and Megumi once again throws him off the building in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 168, this time using his Max Elephant.

He follows Hari down with the help of Nue as he stabs him with a cursed tool. Hari dies, and Megumi gets 5 points. Reggie and Iori float down using umbrellas they got from one of Reggie’s receipts, and lament that Hari didn’t get to show his Curse Technique.

Megumi’s first kill

Megumi shows no remorse at having made his first Kill in the Culling Game in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 168, thinking only of how to protect Tsumiki and others close to him.

While Megumi continues to believe in his allies, he seems frighteningly cold towards what he is doing, as long as he is doing it to deal with whatever stands between him and the safety of those he loves, namely his sister Tsumiki, his teacher Gojo Satoru, and his friend Itadori Yuuji.

Megumi has said once before that he doesn’t mind dirtying his hands, and it seems his mental state has only declined from that point.

Takaba Fumihiko to Megumi’s rescue

Next in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 168 Megumi now faces both Reggie and Iori, and he is severely wounded. He decides against using his domain expansion as he cannot erect a barrier around it yet.

As Iori throws another tooth at Megumi, someone in a “Center Man” costume shows up, and the tooth hits him but does not explode.

This is the comedian Takaba Fumihiko, who was seen in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 146. He calls Iori and Reggie cowards for ganging up on Megumi, and proclaims that no cowardly act can affect him. Interestingly Takaba has 0 points.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 168 ends with the announcement that Takaba has come to Megumi’s aid.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 168: Questions

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 168 raises three questions.

What has been Takaba Fumihiko’s journey since Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 146? While his Curse Technique is unknown as of yet, Takaba seems to have a nullifying effect on other Curse Techniques.

Hakari and Panda were supposed to be in Tokyo no.2 Colony in search of Angel. Have they been sent to different colonies upon entry like Megumi and Yuuji, or are they in the area to aid the former in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 168?

Is Megumi going to descend further into moral ambiguity?

Megumi and Remi (image via TCBScans, color: Prmasss)

Hopefully Akutami will answer these questions in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 169 . Readers can support the official release of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 168 on Viz.com and Manga Plus on Sunday, December 12th.

