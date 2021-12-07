Jujutsu Kaisen 0 director teases clarity in Gojo-Getou relationship and more

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is set to premiere in Japan on December 24, 2021, and director Park Sunghoo's latest interview, aimed at promoting the movie, just hit a home-run.
Park not only confirmed that the film will follow the storyline of the prologue in the manga proper, but will also feature never-before-seen new material. With the additions, even Jujutsu Kaisen's manga readers can enjoy something new while watching the film.
Disclaimer: Some spoilers ahead for Jujutsu Kaisen manga.
Jujutsu Kaisen 0's director Park Sunghoo reveals the addition of fresh, new content to the upcoming movie
Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru's relationship
Park Sunghoo, who is also director of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, let slip that the movie will focus on the relationship between Gojo Satoru and Getou Suguru alongside Yuta Okkotsu's backstory. Season 1 of the anime has almost no mention of their relationship except the fact that they knew each other.
The four-chapter manga volume does little better on showing the complexity of their relationship. It does have Gojo mentioning that he would recognize Geto's curse signature anywhere, having a keen idea of how Getou's plan of attack would be, and the final interaction between them towards the end of chapter 4.
So there is a possibility that scenes from the Gojo's past arc of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga will be featured in the movie in the form of flashbacks.
Original content in the movie
Director Park also teases original content for both anime and manga watchers and fans have a few guesses as to what they might be.
One major possibility is the appearance of Aoi Todo. His first appearance in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 came with a reputation of an extremely powerful sorcer who had brought down five grade 1, and one special grade curse by himself.
He achieved the feat by using his cursed technique only for defeating the special grade, during Getou's terrorist attack on Shinjuku and Kyoto, infamously known as Night Parade of a Hundred Demons.
Another fan-favourite theory seems to be the appearance of Nanami who is mentioned as someone who used Black Flash four consecutive times. Though he never mentioned when such an occasion had presented itself, fans are inclined to believe it was during the same terrorist attack of curses where Todo had distinguished himself.
Even if not the record-breaking four consecutive attacks, fans are dying to see at least one Nanami-special Black Flash in the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie.
A final Easter egg that Jujutsu Kaisen fans, especially the manga readers, are expecting is the appearance of Kinji Hakari, the mysterious third-year of Jujutsu Tokyo High who is just mentioned in passing in the anime. However, he has become a much more significant character in recent chapters of the series, namely the Culling Game arc.
More about Jujutsu Kaisen 0
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is the first movie of the franchise, based on the prologue manga volume to the series. Set in a year before Yuuji Itadori enters the scene, it revolves around Yuta Okkotsu, cursed by a special-grade vengeful cursed spirit Rika Orimoto, who is brought to Tokyo Jujutsu High by Satoru Gojo after getting his death sentence canceled.