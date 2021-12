Jump Festa 2022: Day two schedule for all time zones, and what to expect

Shueisha's Jump Festa 2022, the most anticipated manga and anime convention of the year, is all set to take place in Makuhari Messe Event Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

The convention will be conducted on December 18 and December 19, 2021. The schedule for the event was just released. Here is a detailed plan for Jump Festa 2022: Day two for different regions.

Jump Festa 2022, December 19: Day two timings for all regions

Shonenzup ❄️ @shonenzup_us



Here is the list in order of passage👇

JUMP FESTA 2022: Here is the lineup of the Jump Festa 2022 event scheduled for December 18 and 19. You will find the list of animes for each course with their respective schedules. "Japanese Timetables"

Jump Festa is divided into two Stages, Super Stage and Super Stage X. There are also two Studios, Jump Studio Red and Jump Studio Blue. According to Jump Festa NAVI, Stages are held both in-person and online, while Studios are held online only. Some of the events are held simultaneously. The viewers will have to choose which ones to watch live and which ones via a rebroadcast. Unfortunately, there are no Super Stage X events on December 19.

Jump Festa 2022, December 19: Super Stage

Demon Slayer (December 19, Jump Festa 2022)

Nezuko @Jiyaaaagatsuma Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 2

"Infiltrating the Entertainment District" Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 2 "Infiltrating the Entertainment District" https://t.co/OjSRqEuieT

Talk with the main voice cast about the ongoing Entertainment District arc.

Japan Standard Time: 10.00

Pacific Time: 17.00, December 18

Central Time: 19.00, December 18

Eastern Time: 20.00, December 18

British Time: 01.00

Central European Time: 02.00

Indian Standard Time: 06.30

Australian Central Standard Time: 11.30

Jujutsu Kaisen (December 19, Jump Festa 2022)

Talk with the main cast about the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie.

Japan Standard Time: 11.30

Pacific Time: 18.30, December 18

Central Time: 20.30, December 18

Eastern Time: 21.30, December 18

British Time: 02.30

Central European Time: 03.30

Indian Standard Time: 08.00

Australian Central Standard Time: 13.00

Dr Stone (December 19, Jump Festa 2022)

Dr. Stone FR 🧪 @Dr_StoneFR Dans 10 jours au Japon se déroulera la Jump Festa 2022. Dr Stone sera une des rares séries à bénéficier d'un "Super Stage", on peut donc très fortement s'attendre à un trailer/date pour la saison 3, mais rien n'est jamais sur. C'est le moment ou jamais !

Talk with the main cast about the anime.

Japan Standard Time: 13.00

Pacific Time: 20.00, December 18

Central Time: 22.00, December 18

Eastern Time: 23.00, December 18

British Time: 04.00

Central European Time: 05.00

Indian Standard Time: 09.30

Australian Central Standard Time: 14.30

My Hero Academia (December 19, Jump Festa 2022)

☆オードリーAudrey☆ @aitaikimochi Ensky has released a new key visual art for My Hero Academia designed for their limited edition goods on sale during Jump Festa 2022.



Characters are Deku, Bakugou, Todoroki, Endeavor, and Hawks.



Jump Festa 2022 is December 18 & 19th this month!

The main voice cast will be present to talk about the recent season.

Japan Standard Time: 14.40

Pacific Time: 21.40, December 18

Central Time: 23.40, December 18

Eastern Time: 00.40

British Time: 05.40

Central European Time: 06.40

Indian Standard Time: 11.10

Australian Central Standard Time: 16.10

One Piece (December 19, Jump Festa 2022)

The main cast will be present and there will be a live performance. Details about One Piece Movie: Red will be discussed..

Japan Standard Time: 16.10

Pacific Time: 23.10, December 18

Central Time: 01.10

Eastern Time: 02.10

British Time: 07.10

Central European Time: 08.10

Indian Standard Time: 12.40

Australian Central Standard Time: 17.40

Jump Festa 2022, December 19: Jump Studio Red

Hell’s Paradise (December 19, Jump Festa 2022)

Komi @_komi03



PV & KV will presented at Jump Festa 2022



"JIGOKURAKU: Hell's Paradise" anime adaptation will be produced by TWIN ENGINE

#JIGOKURAKU #HellsParadise

Talk with the cast and information about the Anime.

Japan Standard Time: 10.35

Pacific Time: 17.35, December 18

Central Time: 19.35, December 18

Eastern Time: 20.35, December 18

British Time: 01.35

Central European Time: 02.35

Indian Standard Time: 07.05

Australian Central Standard Time: 12.05

Kemono Jihen (December 19, Jump Festa 2022)

Specially drawn illustrations will be shown.

Japan Standard Time: 12.05

Pacific Time: 19.05, December 18

Central Time: 21.05, December 18

Eastern Time: 23.05, December 18

British Time: 03.05

Central European Time: 04.05

Indian Standard Time: 08.35

Australian Central Standard Time: 13.35

Ruroni Kenshin (December 19, Jump Festa 2022)

Important details about the series will be discussed.

Japan Standard Time: 13.40

Pacific Time: 20.40, December 18

Central Time: 22.40, December 18

Eastern Time: 23.40, December 18

British Time: 04.40

Central European Time: 05.40

Indian Standard Time: 10.10

Australian Central Standard Time: 15.10

Black Clover (December 19, Jump Festa 2022)

Rouge  @BlackClover_twt New information about the Black Clover Movie will be revealed soon during Jump Festa in two weeks 🔥

Staff, cast, visual key, and preview of the upcoming movie will be revealed.

Japan Standard Time: 15.15

Pacific Time: 22.15, December 18

Central Time: 00.15

Eastern Time: 01.15

British Time: 06.15

Central European Time: 07.15

Indian Standard Time: 11.45

Australian Central Standard Time: 16.45

Jump Festa 2022, December 18: Jump Studio Blue

Blue Exorcist (December 19, Jump Festa 2022)

Hand drawn illustrations from the mangaka will be shown. The main voice cast will be present, season 3 of the anime might be announced.

Japan Standard Time: 11.05

Pacific Time: 18.05, December 18

Central Time: 20.05, December 18

Eastern Time: 22.05, December 18

British Time: 02.05

Central European Time: 03.05

Indian Standard Time: 07.35

Australian Central Standard Time: 12.35

Mashle (December 19, Jump Festa 2022)

An original PV will be released and there will be a Q & A session.

Japan Standard Time: 12.35

Pacific Time: 19.35, December 18

Central Time: 21.35, December 18

Eastern Time: 22.35, December 18

British Time: 03.35

Central European Time: 04.35

Indian Standard Time: 09.05

Australian Central Standard Time: 14.05

Summer Time Rendering (December 19, Jump Festa 2022)

Discussion with the Voice cast and the staff.

Japan Standard Time: 14.10

Pacific Time: 21.10, December 18

Central Time: 23.10, December 18

Eastern Time: 00.10

British Time: 05.10

Central European Time: 06.10

Indian Standard Time: 10.40

Australian Central Standard Time: 15.40

The 3rd One Piece Knowledge King Final Stage (December 19, Jump Festa 2022)

One Piece trivia battle hosted by some of the voice actors.

Japan Standard Time: 15.40

Pacific Time: 22.40, December 18

Central Time: 00.40

Eastern Time: 01.40

British Time: 06.40

Central European Time: 07.40

Indian Standard Time: 12.10

Australian Central Standard Time: 17.10

Where to watch and stream

Kingdom.one_piece..(سبويلر) @00_San7 #ONEPIECE

At "Janfes Island" in the app "Jump

Festa 2022 ONLINE"

The special program "ONE PIECE Wano Kuni Onigashima Emaki" will be held on December 19th (Sun)!



Collaboration with KEN THE 390 is also decided!

Collaboration with KEN THE 390 is also decided!

After last year’s virtual event, Jump Festa 2022 returns with their in-person events. However, all stages and events can be viewed on the Jump Festa smartphone app, as well as on Jump Festa's official YouTube channel, Jump Channel, and the official website of Jump Festa 2022, Jump Festa NAVI.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar