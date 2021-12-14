Jump Festa 2022: Day one schedule for all timezones and what to expect

One of the biggest anime and manga conventions of the year, Shueisha’s Jump Festa 2022, is all set to take place in Makuhari Messe Event Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

The event will be conducted over the course of two days on December 18 and December 19, 2021. The schedule for the event was just released a few hours ago and here's a detailed schedule for day one of Jump Festa 2022 for different regions.

Jump Festa 2022, day one December 18 timings for all regions

Here is the list in order of passage👇

JUMP FESTA 2022: Here is the lineup of the Jump Festa 2022 event scheduled for December 18 and 19. You will find the list of animes for each course with their respective schedules.

Jump festa is divided into two Stages which are Super Stage and Super Stage X, and two Studios, Jump Studio Red and Jump Studio Blue. According to Jump Festa NAVI, Stages are held both in person and online, while Studios are held online only. Some of the events are held simultaneously, and the viewers will have to choose which to watch live and which ones to watch via a rebroadcast.

Jump Festa 2022, December 18: Super Stage

Spy X Family (December 18, Jump Festa 2022)

Jump Festa 2022 merch featuring Anya and Loid



Jump Festa 2022 merch featuring Anya and Loid

The Voice actors for Anya and Yor will be revealed here.

Japan Standard Time: 09.00

Pacific Time: 16.00, December 17

Central Time: 18.00, December 17

Eastern Time: 19.00, December 17

British Time: 00.00

Central European Time: 01.00

Indian Standard Time: 05.30

Australian Central Standard Time: 10.30

Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibouken (December 18, Jump Festa 2022)

Q & A with the creator.

Japan Standard Time: 10.30

Pacific Time: 17.30, December 17

Central Time: 19.30, December 17

Eastern Time: 20.30, December 17

British Time: 01.30

Central European Time: 02.30

Indian Standard Time: 07.00

Australian Central Standard Time: 12.00

World Trigger (December 18, Jump Festa 2022)

Information on the new season will be announced.

Japan Standard Time: 11.55

Pacific Time: 18.55, December 17

Central Time: 20.55, December 17

Eastern Time: 21.55, December 17

British Time: 02.55

Central European Time: 03.55

Indian Standard Time: 08.25

Australian Central Standard Time: 13.25

Boruto (December 18, Jump Festa 2022)

My prediction:

-New poster

-Novel adaptation

-Character design for new arc

-Opening 10 preview

-Minor Naruto/Boruto game news

-Ikemoto artwork

My prediction:

-New poster

-Novel adaptation

-Character design for new arc

-Opening 10 preview

-Minor Naruto/Boruto game news

-Ikemoto artwork

-Kishimoto commentary + artwork (most unlikely)

The voice cast will be present.

Japan Standard Time: 13.20

Pacific Time: 20.20, December 17

Central Time: 22.20, December 17

Eastern Time: 23.20, December 17

British Time: 04.20

Central European Time: 05.20

Indian Standard Time: 09.50

Australian Central Standard Time: 14.50

New Prince of Tennis (December 18, Jump Festa 2022)

Q & A with the voice cast.

Japan Standard Time: 14.50

Pacific Time: 21.50, December 17

Central Time: 23.50, December 17

Eastern Time: 00.50

British Time: 05.50

Central European Time: 06.50

Indian Standard Time: 11.20

Australian Central Standard Time: 16.20

Dragon Ball Super (December 18, Jump Festa 2022)

Panel at Jump Festa begins on 18 Dec at 16:20 JST!! 🤩



Other timezones

India - 12.50pm

New York - 02.20am

Panel at Jump Festa begins on 18 Dec at 16:20 JST!

Other timezones

India - 12.50pm

New York - 02.20am

London - 07:20am

A new game will be launched, and character designs will be announced.

Japan Standard Time: 16.20

Pacific Time: 23.20, December 17

Central Time: 01.20

Eastern Time: 02.20

British Time: 07.20

Central European Time: 08.20

Indian Standard Time: 12.50

Australian Central Standard Time: 17.50

Jump Festa 2022, December 18: Super Stage X

Bleach (December 18, Jump Festa 2022)

your daily reminder that bleach tybw arc key visual and promotional video will be revealed on jump festa next saturday

Announcement for the animation of Thousand Year Blood War arc.

Japan Standard Time: 18.00

Pacific Time: 01.00

Central Time: 03.00

Eastern Time: 04.00

British Time: 09.00

Central European Time: 10.00

Indian Standard Time: 14.30

Australian Central Standard Time: 19.30

Chainsaw Man (December 18, Jump Festa 2022)

Only 5 days remain until the Chainsaw Man Jump Festa Stage on December 18th!

Details about the anime will be revealed, including the voice cast.

Japan Standard Time: 18.45

Pacific Time: 01.45

Central Time: 03.45

Eastern Time: 04.45

British Time: 09.45

Central European Time: 10.45

Indian Standard Time: 15.15

Australian Central Standard Time: 20.15

Platinum End (December 18, Jump Festa 2022)

Q & A with the cast about the ongoing Anime.

Japan Standard Time: 19.30

Pacific Time: 02.30

Central Time: 04.30

Eastern Time: 05.30

British Time: 10.30

Central European Time: 11.30

Indian Standard Time: 16.00

Australian Central Standard Time: 21.00

End Harem (December 18, Jump Festa 2022)

Details about the upcoming Anime season will be revealed.

Japan Standard Time: 20.15

Pacific Time: 03.15

Central Time: 05.15

Eastern Time: 06.15

British Time: 11.15

Central European Time: 12.15

Indian Standard Time: 16.45

Australian Central Standard Time: 21.45

Jump Festa 2022, December 18: Jump Studio Red

Taisho Maiden Fairy Tale (December 18, Jump Festa 2022)

Details about the final episode will be revealed.

Japan Standard Time: 09.35

Pacific Time: 16.35, December 17

Central Time: 18.35, December 17

Eastern Time: 19.35, December 17

British Time: 00.35

Central European Time: 01.35

Indian Standard Time: 06.05

Australian Central Standard Time: 11.05

Demon slave (December 18, Jump Festa 2022)

Q & A with the cast.

Japan Standard Time: 11.05

Pacific Time: 18.05, December 17

Central Time: 20.05, December 17

Eastern Time: 21.05, December 17

British Time: 02.05

Central European Time: 03.05

Indian Standard Time: 07.35

Australian Central Standard Time: 12.35

Yu-Gi-OH!! (December 18, Jump Festa 2022)

Jump Festa in 4 days!!!

More information about the Rush Duel will be revealed.

Japan Standard Time: 12.40

Pacific Time: 19.40, December 17

Central Time: 21.40, December 17

Eastern Time: 22.40, December 17

British Time: 03.40

Central European Time: 04.40

Indian Standard Time: 09.10

Australian Central Standard Time: 14.10

Haikyuu!! (December 18, Jump Festa 2022)

new info will be revealed on new Haikyuu project to commemorate series' 10th anniv. it is most likely that the "new project" announcement will be a season 5 or an anime film. Get ready for Jump Festa! ready your hearts!

New artwork, visuals, and information about Season 5 will be revealed.

Japan Standard Time: 13.55

Pacific Time: 20.55, December 17

Central Time: 22.55, December 17

Eastern Time: 23.55, December 17

British Time: 04.55

Central European Time: 05.55

Indian Standard Time: 10.25

Australian Central Standard Time: 15.25

Jump Festa 2022, December 18: Jump Studio Blue

Aharen-san Cannot Be Measured (December 18, Jump Festa 2022)

Information about the anime and new Hand-drawn Illustration will be revealed.

Japan Standard Time: 10.05

Pacific Time: 17.05, December 17

Central Time: 19.05, December 17

Eastern Time: 20.05, December 17

British Time: 01.05

Central European Time: 02.05

Indian Standard Time: 06.35

Australian Central Standard Time: 11.35

Undead Unluck (December 18, Jump Festa 2022)

Q & A with the cast.

Japan Standard Time: 11.35

Pacific Time: 18.35, December 17

Central Time: 20.35, December 17

Eastern Time: 21.35, December 17

British Time: 02.35

Central European Time: 03.35

Indian Standard Time: 08.05

Australian Central Standard Time: 13.05

Moriarty the Patriot (December 18, Jump Festa 2022)

Discussion on the recently finished second season of the anime and ongoing Manga.

Japan Standard Time: 14.25

Pacific Time: 21.25, December 17

Central Time: 23.25, December 17

Eastern Time: 00.25

British Time: 05.25

Central European Time: 06.25

Indian Standard Time: 10.55

Australian Central Standard Time: 15.55

Ayakashi Triangle (December 18, Jump Festa 2022)

Manga "Ayakashi Triangle" receives an Anime adaptation!

The anime will be announced during Jump Festa 2022 on December 18 at the "Blue Stage" at 3:55 p.m. (Japanese times)

New Artwork and information will be revealed.

Japan Standard Time: 15.55

Pacific Time: 22.55, December 17

Central Time: 00.55

Eastern Time: 01.55

British Time: 06.55

Central European Time: 07.55

Indian Standard Time: 12.25

Australian Central Standard Time: 17.25

Where to watch and stream

After last year’s virtual event, Jump Festa 2022 returns with their in-person events. All stages and events can be viewed on the Jump Festa smartphone app, as well as on Jump Festa's official YouTube channel, Jump Channel, and the official website of Jump Festa 2022, Jump Festa NAVI.

Additionally, a new feature called JanFes Island has been added to the Jump Festa App, where viewers can take control of an avatar to explore the virtual renditions of the in-person events. Fans can also go through a new virtual art exhibit called the "Jump Original Art Museum" where 130 high resolution images of original art from some of Shueisha’s most popular authors will be displayed.

