10 Boruto main voice cast in different animes

Boruto: Naruto Next Generation has not only taken up the mantle of the top Ninja Shounen anime, but it has kept up a steady standard. And this is significantly due to the stellar voice cast that Boruto has, perhaps even more varied and popular than the voice cast of Naruto.

Key voice actors in the Boruto cast and in which other animes they can be found

Like Naruto, Boruto also has a huge cast and an impressive list of voice actors to match. While most Naruto cast members reprise their roles in this sequel, the new members take the spotlight. Along with prominently featured Takeuchi Junko's Naruto or Sugiyama Noriaki's Sasuke, the new voice actors not only keep up but manage to steal the show sometimes. These are the most popular additions to the Naruto universe's voice cast in Boruto: Naruto Next Generation.

Sanpei Yuuko (Uzumaki Boruto)

Boruto is voiced by a female actor. Sanpei Yuuko manages to capture the haughty but infectious nature of Boruto perfectly.

Amongst many other famous roles, she has also voiced Selim Bradley from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood and Tsubasa Ozora from Captain Tsubasa (2018). However, one of her most prominent roles would be Renton Thurston, the protagonist of the sci-fi anime Eureka Seven.

Kikuchi Kokoro (Uchiha Sarada)

Sarada is the main female protagonist of Boruto, and her voice actor, Kikuchi Kokoro, has portrayed her accurately.

Sarada is arguably Kikuchi's most famous role and also the most prominent one. She has also voiced Chika Daimon from Digimon Savers, Sparrowmon from Digimon Xrox Wars, and Wanijima Agito from Air Gear.

Kijima Ryuichi (Mitsuki)

The last original member of Sarutobi Konohamaru's team is also one of the most popular Boruto characters. Mitusiki is quiet but firm and rational, and yet not aloof. While a little tricky to voice, Kijima Ryuichi does it perfectly.

Mitsuki is one of his most popular roles. Others include Utsugi Lenka from God Eater and Shiranui from Dororo (2019).

Takahashi Hidenori (Sarutobi Konohamaru)

While Konohamaru has been a prominent character in Naruto, he takes an even more central role in Boruto.

Konohamaru in Boruto is portrayed as a reasonable, rational adult without losing the charm and mischievousness that characterized him in Naruto, and Takahashi Hidenori does a commendable job portraying the adult Konohamaru. Takahashi is also known for his roles of Shimokawa in Beelzebub, Bean Bandit in Bean Bandit, and Van Kiryuuin from Uta no Prince-Sama.

Hayami Saori (Uzumaki Himawari)

While Himawari is not as prominently featured throughout the entire series of Boruto, she is nonetheless a significant character and a fan-favorite one as well.

Hayami Saori, Himawari's voice actor, is one of the more popular names in the cast. She is well known for portraying Tsurumi Chiriko from Anohana and Anju Emma from 86. Her most famous role is Shirayuki, the titular character from Akagami no Shirayuki-Hime.

Abe Atsushi (Yamanaka Inojin)

Inojin is hailed as one of the best boys in Boruto and his blunt but reasonable attitude is very well portrayed by Abe Atsushi.

Abe is well known for playing Sakaibara Kouichi from Another and Suzugamori ren from Cardfight!! Vanguard, but he is best known for his role as the protagonist Moritaka Mashiro from Bakuman.

Uchida Yuuma (Kawaki)

Kawaki is one of the essential characters in Boruto, having been introduced in the very first episode. When he is introduced properly, he is antagonistic, gruff but deep down misunderstood. This is not the first time Uchida Yuuma is portraying such a character.

Uchida is one of the most famous names on the cast, having garnered fame for voicing Ash Lynx from Banana Fish, Sohma Kyo from Fruits Basket, Kudo Chika from Kono Oto Tomare, and Shirazu Ginshi from Tokyo Ghoul : re. But he is best known for playing Fushiguro Megumi from Jujutsu Kaisen.

Endou Aya (Kakei Sumire)

Sumire is one of the less prominent characters on the list, but like Himawari, she is also one of the more popular characters. And similarly, Sumire is voiced by Endou Aya, one of the most well-known voice actors in the industry.

Endou has previously voiced characters like Takara Miyuki in Lucky Star, Kurasaki Fuuko in Accel World, and Komugi in Hunter x Hunter. She has recently voiced Ieri Shouko in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Ono Kensho (Nara Shikadai)

Shikadai in Boruto, much like Shikamaru in Naruto, fulfills the role of the lazy but morally upright prodigy. He has consistently been popular with fans and is voiced by Ono Kensho, another established name in anime.

Ono has previously voiced popular characters like Akutagawa Ryuunosuke from Bungou Stray Dogs, Floch Forster in Attack on Titan, and Hyakuya Mikaela in Seraph of the End. But his two most iconic roles are Giorno Giovanna from JoJo's Bizarre Adventures: Golden Wind and Kuroko Tetsuya from Kuroko's Basketball.

Namikawa Daisuke ( Otsutsuki Momoshiki)

Momoshiki is one of the chief antagonists in Boruto, and Namikawa Daisuke's voice makes him stand out amongst the cast.

Namikawa is also one of the most popular names, having voiced iconic anti-hero characters like Hisoka Morrow in Hunter x Hunter, Ulquiorra Cifer in Bleach, and Eustass Kid in One Piece. He also voices the charismatic Oikawa Tooru in Haikyuu!!, and is slated to voice Narciso Anasui in the upcoming Stone Ocean.

While these are the voices behind the popular characters of Boruto, the series is filled with talented voice actors who make the characters iconic and memorable.

