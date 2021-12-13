×
Haikyuu!! season 5 likely to be announced during Jump Festa 2022

Nekoma vs. Karasuno (Image via wallpapersafari)
ARUNDHOTI PALIT
ANALYST
Modified Dec 13, 2021 12:07 AM IST
Haikyuu!! season 4 aired in two sets, from January to April 2020 and from October to December 2020. With the anime currently following the Karasuno team playing at the Nationals for the first time in years, and season 4 ending on an insanely high point with Karasuno’s win against Inarizaki High school, Haikyuu!! manga and anime fans are equally hyped for their next match, which is revealed at the end of season 4 to be against Tokyo’s Nekoma High school.

Recent speculation suggests that Haikyuu!! season 5 might just be announced at the upcoming Jump Festa 22.

The match I've been looking forward to ever since season 4 part 2 is released😍😍#haikyuutothetop #nekoma #Karasuno #hinatashoyo #BattleatTheGarbageDump https://t.co/fP4wNKkPW7

Haikyuu!! season 5 possible announcement in 2022

Due to the delay caused by the pandemic, season 5, which fans hoped would air in 2021, showed no signs of appearing. However, their prayers might soon be answered with reports on Twitter suggesting that Haikyuu!! season 5 might finally be announced officially during Jump Festa 2022.

[LEAK]Haikyuu will announce some Big Projects during Jump Fest 2022 on December 18-19 to mark series' 10th Anniversary. https://t.co/ZEIJsFbP11

With the celebration being the manga and anime event’s 10th anniversary, it makes it the perfect occasion to announce the fifth season of this immensely popular series. Another clue that has spurred fans into believing the speculation, is the events list put up by the Shonen Jump Twitter page, which includes a stage for Haikyuu!!

Jump Festa 2022 has revealed new stages for more series:· Black Clover· Undead Unluck· MASHLE· Ayakashi Triangle· Haikyu!!· ONE PIECE's Knowledge King

The Haikyuu!! manga having already ended makes it even more likely that the announcement would be regarding the anime adaptation of Haruichi Furudate’s volleyball-centric sports manga.

@AniNewsAndFacts Hoping for season 5 announcement 😭"Cats vs. crows: Battle at the garbage dumped"

The Jump Festa 2022 is scheduled for two days, on December 18 and 19, 2021. If the announcement indeed confirms the production of the fifth season, it can be expected to premiere in Fall 2022.

What to expect in Haikyuu!! season 5

"Karasuno VS Inarizaki" Climax!"Monster's Banquet" aired one year ago today. https://t.co/NmKiHcOsi1

Season 4 ends with the intense Karasuno vs. Inarizaki match, where the characters on both teams reach new heights, and a well-deserved tear-jerking win. The final episode of the season shows the Nekoma team walking down a corridor, after watching the match that decided their next opponent.

Right! That's are cue!Let's get ready for next year#Haikyuu #BattleAtTheGarbageDump https://t.co/cCsCIB7oqF

The Nekoma vs. Karasuno match is something that has been talked about and hyped since the first season itself, nicknamed “The Battle at the Garbage Dump” because of the two teams’ symbolic representations of a crow and an alley cat.

(10/16) Happy Birthday, Kenma Kozume 🐱🎉 https://t.co/a5a9Ae7aZZ

Fans are also excited to see Kenma and Hinata finally face off against each other in a serious match, going all out to secure the next win.

Edited by R. Elahi
