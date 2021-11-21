One Piece Episode 1000 was released earlier tonight alongside the official trailer and release date for the new film One Piece Red.

One Piece Episode 1000 had hype around it for several reasons, the special announcement being one. For those who didn’t know, One Piece Red was a film leaked earlier in the week by several dependable sources. The uncovered film logo implied that Red Haired Shanks would be the new character, which the announcement trailer does confirm.

One Piece Episode 1000: Official announcement trailer and release date for One Piece Red

What is One Piece Red?

Part of the leaks included a message from Oda saying he wanted to draw a new female character since he was sick of drawing legendary old grandpas. Fans have assumed this female character to be the villain, as nearly every other One Piece movie villain fits the description of legendary old grandpa.

Regardless of whether she’s the villain or not, the announcement trailer gives us a first look at this new character's rough sketch. Of note is the sketch’s lack of direct facial features and the inclusion of a microphone headset being worn by the female character. If she is the villain, perhaps this is her weapon or some sort of communication device she commands others with.

A fan-made One Piece Red poster showcasing the sketch for the new female character. (Image via Twitter)

While we don’t know who this new character is or what her powers are yet, we do know what day the film is coming. One Piece Episode 1000’s special official announcement trailer for the film revealed the release date as August 6, 2022. It is just nine months away, and fans can surely expect a full length trailer soon.

This trailer could even come as soon as Jump Festa ‘22. While One Piece Episode 1000 didn’t directly announce a trailer for this festival, it’s safe to assume one is coming at the event. Especially when considering the One Piece Superstage is the nearest event which makes sense to debut a trailer at.

One Piece Red staff

One Piece Episode 1000 also announced some crew for the One Piece Red film. Eiichiro Oda, author and creator of One Piece, will be handling supervision and general production of the project.

Goro Taniguchi will be directing the film, best known for his directorial and original story work on Code Geass. Joining him as lead writer is Kuroiwa Tsutomu, best known for his screenwriting on the Black Butler live adaptation.

Final thoughts

One Piece Episode 1000 lived up to the hype in many ways, but the most unexpected was likely this news concerning One Piece Red. We now have a verified release date for the project, as well as full confirmation that the film will center on Shanks.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Truly, the One Piece franchise and its fans have much to be grateful for. Between the new film, One Piece Episode 1000 debuting, and the Wano arc reaching its conclusion in the manga, One Piece seems poised to take over 2022.

Edited by Ashish Yadav