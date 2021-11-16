One Piece Episode 1000: Top 5 things to know before watching the millenial episode

One Piece Episode 1000 releases Saturday, November 20 at roughly 10:00 PM EST/7:00 PM PST, but there are a few things fans should know before watching.

Whether you’re a superfan who checks the manga to see what’s coming in the anime or a casual anime-only fan, here are 5 things to know before watching One Piece Episode 1000.

5 things to know before watching One Piece Episode 1000

5) One Piece Chapter 1000 isn’t necessarily One Piece Episode 1000

Only 6 days until One Piece episode 1000!

Although common knowledge to some, most fans don’t realize that anime adaptations do not go at a 1:1 pace with source material. There are many different reasons this can happen, usually centered around pacing and fillers.

For example, Naruto part 1 has roughly 90 episodes of non-canon filler to close the series out. This was done because the Naruto manga needed time to publish more chapters, and give the anime more source material to adapt. Since the anime was so popular at the time, they decided to make filler instead of stopping to air the show.

One Piece avoid long filler arcs by maintaining a roughly 40 chapter gap between what is currently released in the manga and what the anime is currently adapting. So, One Piece Episode 1000 will not cover One Piece chapter 1000, but roughly rather chapters 988-990.

Fans who spoiled themselves on One Piece chapter 1000 may be disappointed in hearing a certain scene is still a way away. Nonetheless, the wait time should be fairly short for that scene, certainly coming in before the year ends and likely debuting mid to late December.

4) Momonosuke’s Smile Fruit

Luffy riding Momonosuke while the latter is in his Dragon form, as seen in the One Piece anime's Punk Hazard arc (Image via Toei Animation)

Although unlikely to reappear in One Piece Episode 1000, Momonosuke has a Dragon Smile Fruit teased to be a replication of Kaido’s Devil Fruit. Momonosuke is shown to be able to turn into a pink dragon and create clouds similar to those Kaido makes with his Devil Fruit.

If Momonosuke’s Devil Fruit is indeed a copy of Kaido's, this has huge implications for the Onigashima raid. If Momonosuke can somehow force his dragon body to grow or age, Momo could potentially be a valuable combatant in the literal fight against Kaido.

While Luffy and the other Supernovas surely have enough firepower to take out the Yonko, Momo’s Dragon powers could definitely help. The only problem is how small Momo’s body is right now, but certainly there’s a Devil Fruit user in Onigashima that can help with that.

3) Awakened Devil Fruits

Various Devil Fruits, as seen in early episodes of the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Given how we saw conflict with Big Mom last episode, One Piece Episode 1000 could bring back Awakened Devil Fruits via Yonko displaying her own Awakening.

Awakened Devil Fruits were first introduced in Impel Down and later explained in Dressrosa by Donquixote Doflamingo. Doffy states that an Awakening for Paramecia users (of which Luffy and Big Mom are) is when the Devil Fruit begins to affect things in the environment other than the user's body. Doffy showed this by turning rubble into strings mid-explanation.

While we haven’t seen them in quite some time, One Piece Episode 1000 would be a great time to bring Awakenings back. Even without giving Kaido his own, showing just Big Mom can Awaken, make her and Kaido that bigger of a hill to climb over. Surely if a Warlord and employees of Impel Down can Awaken, a Yonko must be able to as well.

2) Chopper’s presence and biological warfare

During the Zou arc, fans saw that the Beast Pirates possess and will utilize biological warfare. Jack has already shown how impactful their poison gas can be, and surely the Beast Pirates have other, unseen bioweapons.

Doctor Chopper as seen in the pre-timeskip first half of the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

It wouldn’t be surprising to see One Piece Episode 1000 tease the return of bioweapons. Especially when considering Chopper is about to escape the numbers and be free to join any battlefield. Chopper needs a great doctor moment, and him working his magic on a warzone battlefield would be a great moment indeed.

Chopper has been shown to work brilliantly on the fly and under pressure before, so it would still be in line with his established character and abilities. Chopper’s two-year training was primarily about learning medicine, and although his combat did improve, his medical skills are still his greatest strength. It’d be great to see Chopper utilize these skills once more in Wano.

1) Blackbeard is planning something

Marshall D. Teach, aka Blackbeard, seen here on Pirate Island as Commodore of the Blackbeard Pirates (Image via Toei Animation)

The last time One Piece fans saw Blackbeard, we saw him laughing at Gecko Moriah, who infiltrated Pirate Island to rescue his friend Absalom. Blackbeard also said “the tough ones” are starting to make their moves to sit on the throne.

Based on the way Shiryu and Catarina Devon facially respond to this statement, it’s safe to assume Blackbeard is planning something. Clearly in the know on what’s happening with Wano, perhaps Blackbeard will start making his way there in One Piece Episode 1000.

While Blackbeard is used quite sparingly, it’d be a great choice to include him in One Piece Episode 1000 somehow. Fans everywhere anticipate when he finally becomes a direct antagonist to Luffy, as opposed to being two nearly parallel lines that only intersect at major events. One Piece Episode 1000 could be planning to throw that curveball at fans everywhere.

Final thoughts

Regardless of what comes in One Piece Episode 1000, fans everywhere should be highly anticipating the millennial episode.

One Piece Anime Episode 1000 is definitely going to make worldwide trending at no. 1 on its released date,



Just wait you'll see...

Signs are pointing towards the One Piece Episode 1000 special announcement being a new One Piece movie, and fans are responding positively. In fact, the community at large seems to agree in hoping it's a canon movie focusing on the Rocks Pirates.

Unfortunately, we won’t know for sure what the announcement is or what’s in the episode until One Piece Episode 1000 airs November 20 at 10:00 PM EST.

