One Piece episode 1000: Airing time, teasers, preview, and more

One Piece is one of the most popular manga and anime series created by Eiichiro Oda. The very first One Piece manga chapter came out in 1997.

Since then, both manga and anime have reached great heights. It is considered one of the most successful manga and anime series of all time.

One Piece fans are incredibly excited as they wait in anticipation for the release of episode 1000. It will be released on November 20, and fans can view its official teaser released a few weeks ago.

One Piece episode 1000 release date and time

The anticipation and hype continue to grow as episode 1000 of One Piece is merely days away from airing. It will air on November 20 at 7 pm Pacific Time.

One Piece is in a crucial stage, as the upcoming episode will decide how the plot will progress. Fans also anticipate a colossal announcement with the release of episode 1000.

One Piece: Where to watch

Fans can watch episode 1000 on Crunchyroll or Funimation. The two streaming platforms have a Simulcast agreement, which means they can watch the newest episode as soon as it is released.

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll



✨MORE: NEWS: One Piece Anime Prepares for 1,000th Episode With Epic Commemorative Visual✨MORE: got.cr/OP-1000 NEWS: One Piece Anime Prepares for 1,000th Episode With Epic Commemorative Visual✨MORE: got.cr/OP-1000 https://t.co/KlPcKA9cDO

One Piece episode 999 recap

In One Piece episode 999, Nami thanks Franky as he rescues her from Big Mom. Franky takes her down as he runs her over on his bike.

Big Mom is stunned but regains consciousness shortly after. Yamato, on Luffy’s orders, pursues Momo to take care of him. She meets Shinobu and Momonosuke on the top floor. The two are confused as Yamato introduces herself as Kozuki Oden.

Big Mom wakes up, and Franky decides to take her on despite Nami warning him. Franky, one of the main protagonists of One Piece, charges his Radical Beam.

He attempts to aim at Big Mom, but just as he’s about to fire, the Numbers distract him. Big Mom tries to capitalize on this and attacks Franky.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

To her surprise, Jinbe, along with Nico Robin, attacked her with great strength. Franky is thankful to the two for saving her from Big Mom. But Nico Robin and Jinbe are being warned as Big Mom will come back stronger.

Edited by Ravi Iyer