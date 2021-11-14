Top 4 highlights from One Piece Episode 999

One Piece episode 999 has finally dropped, and fans are excited about it.

The 1000th episode is almost here, which marks a historical landmark for the long-running series. That doesn't mean the 999th episode wasn't exciting. There is a lot for fans to digest, and key pieces of the puzzle are finally being put together with One Piece episode 999.

In the previous episode, Big Mom's battle with Luffy was interrupted by Franky. Now, the Straw Hat Crew has to stand together against the formidable Yonko. Meanwhile, Yamato had her own mission in mind as she made her way around the castle.

One Piece episode 999 is action-packed from start to finish, and here are some of the highlights from the best that the latest episode has to offer.

Top 4 of the best moments from One Piece Episode 999

One Piece episode 999 is the final one in the triple digits journey. As a result, fans have been waiting for all the big moments to come into play.

4) Yamato finally meets up with Momonosuke

The fated meeting finally takes place (Image via Toei Animation)

The son of Oden has finally met the daughter of Kaido.

After Yamato clashed with Ulti, she managed to find her way to Momonosuke and Shinobu. Both of them were understandably suspicious of Yamato, but Luffy managed to vouch for her abilities.

There is an amusing moment in One Piece Episode 999 where Yamato declared herself to be Oden. Momonosuke and Shinobu thought otherwise, as they made their escape via a smoke technique.

3) The Numbers make themselves known

The odds remain stacked against the samurai (Image via Toei Animation)

Jaki, Juki, and Goki made their way into the Live Floor of the castle. Their very appearance struck fear into several characters such as Carrot and Nami.

While this was going on, Ussop and Chopper used the Brachio Tank V to move around Onigashima. Unfortunately for them, the Numbers seemed to notice their presence. Jaki ended up catching them before Franky made the save with his Radical Beam.

2) Big Mom fights the Straw Hat Crew

Jimbei and Robin working together (Image via Toei Animation)

Big Mom is not someone who believes in an honorable fight. While Franky was dealing with the Numbers, she tried to strike him down with Napoleon. However, before she got the chance, Jimbei and Robin made the save.

The latter used his Fishman Jiu-Jitsu to overthrow Big Mom, while the latter rolled her away with Mil Fleurs. Jimbei and Robin used teamwork as they took Big Mom out of the battlefield. The fisherman couldn't help but chuckle at the situation.

The Straw Hat Crew decided to regroup and figure out their next game plan. The scene transitioned to the final part of One Piece episode 999.

1) Luffy finds an opening to Kaido

The future Pirate King makes his move (Image via Toei Animation)

At the end of One Piece episode 999, Luffy looked over to the rooftop opening, and noticed the Scabbards fighting off against Kaido. Luffy made it clear that he needed to find a way to the rooftop.

The confrontation between the Straw Hat Crew and Yonko is about to get more heated in One Piece. For someone like Luffy, this mission has become very personal. Everything is at stake for Wano County and the entire world.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan