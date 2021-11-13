One Piece Episode 1000: Straw Hat crew vs. an Emperor?

One Piece episode 1000 is set to air next Saturday, November 20th, and hype is rapidly building as time goes by.

Episode 999 airs tonight around 10pm EST/7pm PST, likely giving fans a better idea of what to expect for One Piece episode 1000. Even so, we can look at the manga to get a good idea of what we’ll see.

One Piece Episode 1000: Will it be a fight between the Straw Hat crew and an Emperor?

One Piece episode 998 recap and ending preview

Mahdi @IExosticDemon Sanji vs. King (Ep 998 One Piece), 2 weeks from Episode 1000, can’t wait Sanji vs. King (Ep 998 One Piece), 2 weeks from Episode 1000, can’t wait https://t.co/ipq4wxDuFz

One Piece episode 998 gave viewers a good buildup episode in preparation for episode 1000, where the Onigashima raid should really begin to take off. We saw Momonosuke rescued from Kaido’s forces, setting up an immediate goal for Onigashima’s defense force.

Episode 998 also gave One Piece fans a reunion between Nami and Zeus. This is significant because fans theorized at one point that Zeus would leave Big Mom and join Nami. While fans didn’t get to see it in Whole Cake Island, perhaps now One Piece will reveal the two’s reunion in Wano.

The closing scenes and preview of One Piece episode 998 seem to set up an action-packed episode for tonight. Franky and Brook save Nami from Zeus and Big Mom, and in the preview we can even see Jinbe shoulder-throw Big Mom. The dialogue between these two is heavily anticipated, because the last time they spoke was when Jinbe left her crew.

Jeric Cardenas @oppa_kaizoku Epic entrance of Franky and Brook ride motorcycle to Big Mom

VIA ONE PIECE episode 998 Epic entrance of Franky and Brook ride motorcycle to Big MomVIA ONE PIECE episode 998 https://t.co/deYN9393kb

The preview also shows Ulti, one of the Tobi Roppo, seemingly getting ready to pick a fight with a Straw Hat. It’ll be great to finally see her in action, as well as see which Straw Hat she squares up against in this episode.

The preview ends by showing us Momonusuke being held by Yamato, who based on the title for episode 999, will be Momo’s current protector.

It’s great to see Yamato already so trusted by the Straw Hats, making them a likely candidate to join the Straw Hat crew after Wano.

One Piece episode 999 and 1000 predictions

Based on episode 998 and it’s ending preview for episode 999, there are a few things we can expect to see in One Piece episode 1000 and its direct predecessor.

Risrka ♛ @Risrkaa Tomorrow will see the preview for One Piece episode 1000. Do you think it’s gonna top these two legendary episodes? Tomorrow will see the preview for One Piece episode 1000. Do you think it’s gonna top these two legendary episodes? https://t.co/g5XiMrhyg0

The most interesting prediction is that we’ll likely see more Franky and Brook vs. Big Mom in One Piece episode 1000 and beyond. This’ll be a great fight to show how powerful the entire Straw Hat crew is and that they don’t need the Monster Trio for everything.

While a win is unlikely for Franky and Brook, it’ll be great to see them go against a Yonko, even if just for a short time.

It seems as though Yamato will be Momonosuke’s primary protector during One Piece episode 1000 and the episodes to follow. Hopefully fans will get a good dialogue and learn some new things, as the son of Oden and the son of Kaido meet face-to-face. It’d also be great to see an origin story on exactly why Yamato wants to be the new Kozuki Oden.

While fans may be pulling for a Straw Hat reunion scene in One Piece episode 1000, it seems unlikely as of now. The Straw Hats are too separated throughout Onigashima, and while episode 999 may rapidly change this, we don’t have that information yet. As of now it looks like watchers will have to wait a little longer to see their favorite crew be together.

Final thoughts

One Piece episode 1000 is shaking up to be one of the best episodes in the series yet.

BrotherE @TheBrotherE -Episode 1000

-The Climax of Wano

-Live Action Cast Announced



What an AMAZING time for One Piece fans! I love this series so much!



Thank You Oda!! -Episode 1000-The Climax of Wano-Live Action Cast AnnouncedWhat an AMAZING time for One Piece fans! I love this series so much!Thank You Oda!! https://t.co/kLmUSBHBUs

Poised to kick the Onigashima raid into overdrive, One Piece episode 1000 will likely have some major event to push the raid plot forward. Whether this is a new fight or a new challenger, fans must wait and see to find out.

For now, be sure to catch episode 999 tonight, and be on the lookout for news on One Piece episode 1000 and its official release on Saturday, November 20th.

