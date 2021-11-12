One Piece Chapter 1033: Release date, time, and everything we know so far

One Piece is one of the most successful manga series of all time. This manga came out way back in 1997 and was well-received as soon as it started and continues to publish to this day.

One Piece fans also expressed their delight as they celebrated the airing of the 1000 episode. Fans are excited as chapter 1033 is a few weeks away from release. Speculations suggest that the One Piece chapter 1033 will be released on November 28, 2021.

The journey together to 1000 episodes ends here! Tune into Funimation's One Piece 1000 celebration with RogersBase on November 20 to catch up with episodes 998-999 and learn how to make Luffy's favorite food.

One Piece chapter 1033 expected release date

Eiichiro Oda, the mangaka of One Piece, usually takes a break from his work after releasing a few chapters. Therefore chapter 1032 has been delayed to November 21, 2021. Sources suggest that chapter 1033 will most likely be released a week later, which is on November 28, 2021.

There is no official statement on the release of chapter 1033, and therefore the release date is subject to change. But based on previous release dates, One Piece fans are able to predict with a certain degree of accuracy. Since the release date has not been confirmed by One Piece, fans await an official announcement from the show.

Based on the previous chapters’ release times, it is highly likely that chapter 1033 will be released at 9:00 AM Pacific Time.

One Piece chapter 1032 delayed

One Piece chapter 1032 has been delayed since the editorial department is known for taking breaks after releasing a few chapters. This is done so that the mangaka is well-rested and is able to produce quality work regularly. Chapter 1032’s release date has been confirmed and it will be released on November 21, 2022.

Where to read One Piece manga?

One Piece is a popular manga series that is available on multiple websites. One of the most popular websites to read manga on is VIZ. VIZ is an American anime distributor, manga publisher, and entertainment company headquartered in San Francisco.

All of One Piece’s previous chapters are available on VIZ. While the latest chapters are free to read, one would have to pay and join to access the older chapters.

