How many One Piece volumes are there in total? Full list of all volumes in order, by arc

One Piece is one of the most expansive animanga ever, having reached 1000 chapters in January and eyeing 1000 episodes in coming weeks. Just how many One Piece volumes are there in total?

Although a series this large may seem intimidating, One Piece has a fairly short list of volumes, with the 101st being released in December 2021. Breaking this down further into arcs shows that most One Piece arcs are fairly digestible and quick given the series length.

Complete list of all One Piece volumes

Romance Dawn arc: Volume 1

The cover art for One Piece Volume 1 (Image via Shueisha)

Making up the first part of Volume 1, the Romance Dawn arc sees childhood Luffy inspired by his hero Shanks to become a pirate. The two have a heartwarming moment where Shanks sacrifices his arm to save Luffy before giving Luffy his trademark straw hat. We also see Luffy meet Colby and Zoro as a teenager years later.

Orange Town arc: Volumes 1-3

The cover art for One Piece Volume 3 (Image via Shueisha)

The Orange Town arc sees Luffy meet constant frenemy Buggy the Clown and future Straw Hat navigator Nami. An expert thief as well as navigator, Nami’s introduction during Orange Town is very well done. It also sets up a later arc well via her mysterious motivation for money.

Syrup Village arc: Volumes 3-5

The cover art for One Piece Volume 4 (Image via Shueisha)

Syrup Village introduces Usopp, the future Straw Hat sniper, and establishes a ship for our protagonists. Enter the Going Merry, the beloved ship and crew member of the Straw Hats, for volumes to come.

Baratie arc: Volumes 5-8

The cover art for One Piece Volume 6 (Image via Shueisha)

We see Usopp formally join the Straw Hats, as well as the introduction of future Straw Hat chef Sanji. Many great moments flood this arc, from Sanji and Luffy sharing dreams to Zoro vs. Mihawk. We also see Nami steal the Going Merry as a setup to one of the best arcs in all of One Piece.

Arlong Park arc: Volumes 8-11

The cover art for One Piece Volume 10 (Image via Shueisha)

The remaining Straw Hats follow Nami to Arlong Park, formerly Cocoyasi Village, under the rule of the nefarious Fish-Man Arlong. It’s revealed that Nami is a member of the Arlong Pirates, as well as her motivation for said membership and many character traits. We get one of the most heartbreaking moments in all of One Piece in this arc, which many fans cite as their falling in love with One Piece.

Loguetown arc: Volumes 11-12

The cover art for One Piece Volume 11 (Image via Shueisha)

The Loguetown arc sees Logia-type Devil Fruits introduced, as well as future rivals and silent supporters of the Straw Hats. The highlight of this arc is the many parallels we get between Luffy and the former Pirate King, Gol D. Roger. Zoro also obtains replacements here for the swords he broke fighting Mihawk, bringing him back to full strength.

Reverse Mountain arc: Volume 12

The cover art for One Piece Volume 12 (Image via Shueisha)

Comprised of only five chapters, this arc introduces Laboon (who eventually becomes key for another character’s backstory) as well as Raftel. Raftel is the island at the end of the Grand Line where the One Piece, eponymous treasure of the series, can be found.

Whisky Peak arc: Volumes 12-13

The cover art for One Piece Volume 13 (Image via Shueisha)

The inaugural Straw Hats find themselves in Whisky Peak, a town full of seemingly great people. However, something is amiss to a certain green-haired swordsman, whose instinct turns out to be right. Viewers are introduced to Princess Vivi here, which sets up the first major arc of One Piece.

Little Garden arc: Volumes 13-15

The cover art for One Piece Volume 15 (Image via Shueisha)

The crew plus Vivi land at Little Garden is a seemingly normal island that is actually stuck in a prehistoric era. On the island, the Straw Hats find two giants locked in combat for 100 years in addition to four Baroques Works members. Baroque Works was introduced in the last arc, and serves as our primary antagonists for the next few arcs to come.

Drum Island arc: Volumes 15-17

The cover art for One Piece Volume 16 (Image via Shueisha)

The Drum Island arc introduces Tony Tony Chopper, a reindeer who ate the Human Human fruit and eventually became the Straw Hats doctor. The Straw Hats meet Chopper as a result of stopping to visit a doctor for Nami, being pointed to the island's tallest mountain and told to head there. This leads to one of the most epic Luffy moments in all One Piece, as well as a great development arc for Chopper.

Alabasta arc: Volumes 17-24

The cover art for One Piece Volume 21 (Image via Shueisha)

The first major full-length arc of One Piece, the Alabasta arc, focuses on the eponymous country and its attempted takeover by Baroque Works and Crocodile. This arc has it all, from epic fights to touching character moments to political intrigue. Crocodile is also one of the most effective One Piece villains to date, showing how cruel this pirate world can be.

Jaya arc: Volumes 24-25

The cover art for One Piece Volume 25 (Image via Shueisha)

This arc sees the formal introduction (and informal crew joining) of Nico Robin, also known as Miss All Sunday from Baroque works and Blackbeard. Also known as Marshall D. Teech, Blackbeard is introduced perfectly as a total dichotomy to Luffy personality-wise. The one thing they do share is a belief that the Age of Dreams hasn’t ended, and never will. We then get a destination and means of travel for the Straw Hats next destination.

Skypiea arc: Volumes 26-32

The cover art for One Piece Volume 30 (Image via Shueisha)

Riding the Knock Up Stream, the Straw Hats find themselves in a sea of clouds before discovering an island in the sky and Sky People living there. We then are introduced to the Shandorians, natives to a specific region of sky island who find themselves in conflict with the Skypieans. We see Luffy and his friends go up against God Enel and the epic clashes that come as a result.

Long Ring Long Land arc: Volumes 32-34

The cover art for One Piece Volume 33 (Image via Shueisha)

Unfortunately, much of this arc is taken up by the annoying Foxy Pirates and their Davey Back fight with the Straw Hats. However, the arc does end with some great teases for the future. We meet Admiral Aokiji for the first time, giving the Straw Hats some great perspective regarding their power. Aokiji also teases something big for Robin, saying the Straw Hats have no idea who she really is.

Water 7 arc: Volumes 34-39

The cover art for One Piece Volume 37 (Image via Shueisha)

Arriving in Water 7, the Straw Hat’s goals are to find a shipwright to join the crew and to professionally repair the Going Merry. Unfortunately, the Merry is found to be unrepairable, and Usopp leaves the crew in the resulting argument. Robin leaves the crew after being accused of attempted assassination, prompting Sanji and friends to pursue her to the judicial island Enies Lobby.

Enies Lobby arc: Volumes 39-44

The cover art for One Piece Volume 44 (Image via Shueisha)

Widely regarded as one of the best arcs in One Piece, Enies Lobby captures the hearts and minds of nearly every fan who views it. Home to some of the best One Piece moments, this arc sees relationships deepened and powerups achieved for essentially all of the Straw Hat crew. This arc also finally sees Robin formally join in one of the most heartbreaking moments in One Piece.

Post-Enies Lobby arc: Volumes 45-46

The cover art for One Piece Volume 45 (Image via Shueisha)

This wrapup arc mainly reveals Luffy’s family lineage while bringing back familiar faces Colby and Helmeppo. We also see Franky formally join the Straw Hats as well as build the crew the Thousand Sunny, their new ship. The highlight of this arc is easily Blackbeard vs. Ace, a fantastic fight that sets Blackbeard up perfectly as the antagonist he eventually becomes.

Thriller Bark arc: Volumes 46-50

The cover art for One Piece Volume 49 (Image via Shueisha)

Thriller Bark is a somewhat divisive arc amongst One Piece fans. Some hate it because it’s different from the rest of the series, and some love it for the same reason. Regardless of opinion, the major highlights here are Laboon’s old friend Brook joining the crew and Zoro obtaining the legendary katana Shisui.

We also get confirmation that Luffy is on the World Government’s radar via the appearance of Bartholomew Kuma, another Warlord like Crocodile, and this arc’s antagonist Gekko Moriah.

Sabaody Archipelago arc: Volumes 50-53

The cover art for One Piece Volume 52 (Image via Shueisha)

This arc mostly sets up the future of the series, introducing the other pirates of Luffy’s generation who’re collectively known as the Worst Generation. We also see Luffy punch a Celestial Dragon with no remorse, officially making him a World Government enemy. As a result, however, the Straw Hats are heartbreakingly separated, setting up Luffy’s solo adventures and the crew's training arcs at large.

Amazon Lily arc: Volumes 53-54

The cover art for One Piece Volume 53 (Image via Shueisha)

The Amazon Lily arc introduces the Kuja Pirates, a warrior-tribe of all females who the Warlord Boa Hancock leads. Hancock meets, tries to kill, and eventually falls in love with Luffy, who learns of Ace’s execution. Determined to save his brother, Luffy enlists Hancock’s aid.

Impel Down arc: Volumes 54-56

The cover art for One Piece Volume 55 (Image via Shueisha)

Hancock obliges and sneaks Luffy into Impel Down, where Ace is awaiting transfer to his execution site at Marineford. Luffy struggles through the jail’s challenges, but unfortunately, it is too late, and he must fight back out to chase his brother to Marineford. Many faces, old and new, appear in this arc, setting up Luffy’s allies in the immediate and far future.

Marineford arc: Volumes 59-61

The cover art for One Piece Volume 59 (Image via Shueisha)

Luffy arrives at Marineford, as do the Whitebeard pirates and their friends from the New World, to save Ace. Luffy fights hard and determined, with many World Government officials remarking on his extraordinariness and viewing him as a special pirate indeed. However, he falls just short, and his brother Ace tragically dies in his arms.

Post-War arc: Volume 61

The cover art for One Piece Volume 61 (Image via Shueisha)

Going into shock after Ace’s death, Luffy is rescued from Marineford with help from Shanks, Jinbe, and Trafalgar D. Law, a Worst Generation pirate introduced during Sabaody. Recovering from shock on Amazon Lily, Luffy rages out and hurts himself in the process before being calmed down by Jinbe. Luffy then decides to postpone his crews reunion, telling them all to spend two years getting stronger before reuniting in Sabaody.

Return to Sabaody arc: Volume 61

The crew reunites two years after their tragic split, all stronger and with different looks now. The group easily overcomes the challenges which separated them two years ago, emphasizing their growth and readiness for the New World.

Fish-Man Island arc: Volumes 61-66

The cover art for One Piece Volume 65 (Image via Shueisha)

The Straw Hats find themselves in the transitional Fish-Man Island, a waypoint between the Grand Line and the New World. Major highlights from this chapter are the growth of all Straw Hats as well as great worldbuilding. Joyboy and Noah are introduced, as well as Shirahoshi being revealed as Poseidon, one of the great weapons from the Void Century. All of these serve grander purposes to be revealed later on in the story.

Punk Hazard arc: Volumes 66-70

The cover art for One Piece Volume 69 (Image via Shueisha)

The Straw Hats make Punk Hazard their first stop in the New World, clashing with Caesar Clown and forming an alliance with Trafalgar Law. Familiar faces return as well, with Smoker and Tashigi playing a role in Punk Hazard as well. Viewers are also reintroduced to Donquixote Doflamingo, the Straw Hat’s first major opponent in the New World.

Dressrosa arc: Volumes 70-80

The cover art for One Piece Volume 77 (Image via Shueisha)

The Dressrosa arc sees the Straw Hats finally going toe-to-toe with the Donquixote family. Much like Alabasta, Dressrosa is an arc that covers all bases from epic fights to great character development to political intrigue. Doflamingo is also consistently hailed as one of, if not the best, antagonists in One Piece to date. Overall, one of the best arcs in the series, which please even the pickiest of fans.

Zou arc: Volumes 80-82

The cover art for One Piece Volume 81 (Image via Shueisha)

Much like Punk Hazard, Zou is more of a setup arc than anything amazing in and of itself. Nonetheless, we still get great action via flashback and real-time experience of the Beast Pirates' two attacks on the Mink Kingdom. We’re introduced to the Kozuki clan and their significance in the Void Century, setting up the final push for Raftel and the One Piece.

Whole Cake Island arc: Volumes 82-90

The cover art for One Piece Volume 89 (Image via Shueisha)

Before that, Luffy, Nami, Chopper, and Brook must depart for Big Mom’s territory to get their friend Sanji back. Home to two of the best fights in all of One Piece (Sanji vs. Luffy and Luffy vs. Katakuri), Whole Cake Island is yet another arc that ticks all the boxes. CP0’s presence peaks political intrigue, Sanji vs. Luffy is a heartbreaking fight, and Luffy vs. Katakuri is one of the best fights in One Piece in recent memory.

Levely arc: Volume 90

The cover art for One Piece Volume 90 (Image via Shueisha)

As royalty from around the world gathers at Mariejois for the Levely, the Straw Hats adventures make headlines and reach the world. The Revolutionary Army is also present at the Levely for their next big move, while Big Mom discusses Luffy with fellow Yonko Kaido. The arc also shows Shanks meeting with the Gorosei, as well as the Gorosei showing loyalty to a mysteriously powerful figure, Im-sama.

Wano arc: Volumes 90-current (100 as of this writing)

The cover art for One Piece Volume 98 (Image via Shueisha)

The ongoing arc, Wano, has proven to be some of the best One Piece has offered fans yet. The most expansive and impactful arc thus far, Wano sees the Straw Hats and Law achieving their ultimate goal of dethroning Kaido and freeing Wano-kuni. Big Mom is also present and ready to fight the Straw Hats, aligning herself with Kaido to maintain their control on the New World. This arc highlights everything One Piece has offered fans in years past, and is easily the best arc fans have gotten yet.

Final thoughts

While not quite done yet, One Piece spans 100 total volumes and over 1000 chapters. The sheer number of how many One Piece volumes there are in total may seem overwhelming, but looking at the series by arc makes that read more digestible and appealing to readers.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar