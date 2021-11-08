One Piece Chapter 1032 and beyond: Sanji's fate

For One Piece fans everywhere, the last two chapters (1030 and 1031) have been absolutely electric, and have left many questions open regarding the future.

The most pressing question on most every fan’s mind is what will happen to our beloved cook, Sanji. Recent chapters show Sanji transforming into an emotionless soldier like his brothers, causing worry amongst the fanbase.

There are some likely solutions we can discuss, even without One Piece Chapter 1032 spoilers, and going beyond.

Sanji's fate in One Piece Chapter 1032: How will the character fare?

Chopper to the Rescue?

Tony Tony Chopper, the Straw Hat's doctor, as seen in full doctor garb in the pre-timeskip One Piece anime. (Image via Toei Animation)

While it may disappoint fans, the most likely solution to Sanji’s transformation is for Chopper to find a way to bring his emotions back. The execution here obviously matters a lot, as fans will be upset if it feels like Sanji’s transformation had no real significance.

Execution aside, the likelihood of this is fairly high considering Chopper has done the impossible before, even during the Onigashima raid. With Chopper able to reverse engineer an Ice Oni antidote/vaccine under the time limit, surely Chopper can fix Sanji’s emotions without one.

The one major flaw here is that to fix Sanji, Chopper and the crew would likely have to meet with Germa again. Vinsmoke Judge won’t be eager to help “fix” his son when in Judge’s eyes, Sanji without emotions is as he should be.

However, Judge seemed to round a corner somewhat during WCI, so perhaps he’s willing to let Sanji live his life.

Nami-swan and Robin-chan smack Sanji back to his senses

Sanji talking to Nami and Robin with the happy, bright demeanor he reserves exclusively for them. (Image via Toei Animation)

One of the more gaggish resolutions to Sanji’s problem could simply be Nami and Robin talking/hitting him back into his senses. Throughout One Piece, Sanji instantly changes demeanor when addressing them vs. the Straw Hat men, making his characteristics consistent.

While still in line with Sanji the character, this is likely the solution that would upset fans the most. It would almost make it feel like Sanji just missed his crushes, and that the change never had real significance.

For this to please fans, Sanji would likely have to hit Nami or Robin before being forgiven by them in order to change.

While this caveat isn’t entirely unrealistic, Oda’s already driven home the “new Sanji is okay with hitting women” point in the last chapter. While having Sanji hit Nami/Robin will be more impactful to him mentally than a random girl, it still feels a little much.

With the absence of One Piece 1032 spoilers right now, this seems to be a likely remedy.

Forgiveness of the Future Pirate King

Interestingly enough, Sanji made a note of what Luffy would think of him after Sanji realized his transformation. While in line with his character, Oda was likely hinting at what Sanji would need to do to stop the transformation.

After all, we’ve seen what a captain's forgiveness can do for Sanji's mentality in One Piece's WCI arc.

When considering Sanji has already requested Zoro to kill him if Sanji is different after Onigashima, the solution is obvious. Sanji is likely struggling with his psyche (and acting uncharacteristically as a result) because he’s worried about Luffy’s opinion on the physical changes.

Since Sanji can’t see Luffy till after the raid, he will keep changing and Zoro will likely start Sanji’s execution. It’ll be here where Luffy realizes something is wrong with his left-hand man, and Sanji tells Luffy everything that’s happened.

Sanji will then finally ask Luffy if he’ll accept the new Sanji, to which Luffy will say there is no new Sanji. With a great big smile, Luffy will tell Sanji he hasn’t changed on the inside at all as far as Luffy is concerned.

Luffy will elaborate by saying they all spent two years away getting stronger, but reunited with each other as the same people inside.

Luffy and Sanji seen shortly after Sanji's apology to Luffy during the Whole Cake Island arc. (Image via Toei Animation)

Luffy will then ask Sanji what’s so different about Sanji’s transformation now, which Sanji will happily agree with. Oda will then show us Sanji “beating” the woman, likely revealing an enemy pirate blazed by and hit the woman while Sanji was distracted.

Final thoughts and predictions

Sanji’s transformation as seen recently in One Piece, will likely be undone by Luffy’s forgiveness and acceptance of his friend. Throughout One Piece we’ve seen the positive effects Luffy can have on the psyche of his crew, from Nami to Sanji, Arlong Park to WCI.

It’s no surprise that the most likely solution to Sanji’s new mental problem is a conversation with Luffy. While thematically consistent with the rest of One Piece and overall plausible, fans will have to wait to find the real solution.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Be sure to keep up with One Piece Chapter 1032 and future One Piece chapters to follow Sanji’s transformation and see its resolution.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan