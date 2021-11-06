One Piece Chapter 1031: Sanji's decision and aftermath of Awakening

In the scanlated edition of One Piece Chapter 1031, we get a look at what some of our major protagonists besides Luffy are up to.

One Piece Chapter 1031 opens with Law and Kid after their Awakening before jumping to Yamato, then Sanji. Overall a slower pace than last week, allowing a certain Straw Hat to shine while catching readers up on the rest of Onigashima.

Sanji's decision and aftermath of Awakening in One Piece

Opening pages

One Piece Chapter 1031 opens up immediately where 1030 left off, in the aftermath of Law and Kid’s Awakenings vs. Big Mom. Law and Kid are spent verifying their claims regarding their Awakenings from the last chapter. They’re panting in the middle of sentences and shown sitting on the ground to catch their breath.

I've always enjoyed how uniquely intimidating Big Mom can be, now with her acknowledging Luffy, Kid, and Law as real threats to the emperors and beginning to fight seriously, it really makes this fight one of the ones I'm super stoked to see play out!

Unfortunately, there’s no rest during the raid, as Big Mom rises yet again to challenge them to a rematch. Before restarting the fight, Big Mom uses Soul Pocus to steal the souls of some nearby soldiers of her and Kaido’s. As a result, Big Mom grows larger than ever before, seen in One Piece, presumably getting a second wind.

He then states this is the most pain she’s felt in decades before challenging Law and Kid to another round. We then see Yamato saying she’ll get to the armory via the Iwato Room before readers are taken to the Iwato Room itself.

The Iwato Room

We return to Drake and the Scratchmen Apoo, where Drake reveals Apoo’s Devil Fruit has his sound effect attacks land where he’s looking. Apoo then comments on “giving the game away,” a likely 4th wall break since this is readers' first time learning about Apoo’s powers.

X Drake dragging a bloated Caribou away, as seen in the One Piece anime's Wano arc (Image via Toei Animation)

Yamato crashes in, causing the two to stop their fight and Apoo switching tactics, trying to get Yamato on his side instead. Yamato ignores Apoo before attacking Drake, who then tells Yamato he’s also abandoned Kaido. Yamato apologizes then moves on to the armory while the Number Fuga chases her.

It’s worth noting that Fuga also has horns like Yamato, so this is likely something as simple as seeing a kindred spirit. The possibility exists that he’s going to interfere with Yamato’s mission somehow, but that doesn’t currently seem to be Fuga’s intent.

Yamato as seen in the One Piece anime's Wano arc (Image via Toei Animation)

We then go to the second floor where Brook and Robin are. Readers are shown a page of them running away from the Masked Agents of Cipher Pol Aigis Zero. Brook comments the adversaries are formidable before Robin states that even among CP0’s elites, the Masked Agents are different.

The Pleasure Hall and Sanji’s transformation?

Heading to the Pleasure Hall, we see a distraught Sanji being accused of beating up a woman. Not only that, but this woman was part of the Rebel Alliance and is an ally of Sanji’s. Sanji says it couldn’t have been him before the other women in the room say he was alone with her, and that’s the only answer.

Sanji returns to Queen, who makes a snide remark about our hero’s disappearance. We get a flashback of Sanji running up to the girl with a serious look on his face while lost in thought.

While we don’t directly see Sanji hitting the girl, she says, “please don’t hurt me” before being shown on the floor, bleeding. Sanji then says he has no idea what happened, but she is beaten up and bleeding the next thing he knows.

The next page opens with a shot of the girl's terrified eyes, presumably looking in Sanji’s direction, which Sanji acknowledges. Sanji then monologues about which version of him Luffy would want before committing to an understanding of himself and breaks the Raid Suit.

Sanji wearing his Stealth Black Raid Suit as seen in the One Piece anime's Wano arc (Image via Toei Animation)

Before destroying the Raid Suit, Sanji states that the Germa tech awakened his dormant side and powers. While readers would assume Sanji will not change any further, one should keep an open mind regarding Sanji’s future.

Perhaps using the Raid Suit just a few times sent a snowball rolling down a mountain that’ll only get bigger and bigger.

Closing pages and a promise between friends

We then see Sanji call his friend/rival Zoro, who Sanji slipped a Den Den Mushi in secret, referencing Zoro’s lack of direction. While the tone of this conversation does take a more serious turn, this is a great reference to open their talks with.

The fact that they fight like dogs and yet, Sanji was considerate enough to cover for Zoro's potential dumbassary 😂

Sanji states they’ll beat the Beast Pirates, to which Zoro agrees, before asking Zoro to kill him if Sanji isn’t himself in the victorious aftermath. Shocked by this, Zoro says he doesn’t get it, but he’ll do that for Sanji, promising a swift death. Another fun reference to their complex relationship, Zoro tells Sanji not to die since he now has something to look forward to.

Finally, Chapter 1031 ends with another teasing of Sanji by King regarding Germa heritage and technology. In the final panels, we see Sanji tell Queen to stop stoking the fire when it’s already white-hot.

Sanji's Hell Memories, as seen in it's debut during the One Piece Fishman Island arc. This specific colored page is from the One Piece colored manga (Image via Shueisha Shonen Jump)

Sanji then unleashes Hell Memories onto Queen, debuting a move in One Piece's Fishman Island arc. This move's name references his time spent in the Newkama Kingdom, which Sanji calls hell throughout One Piece. The use of this move here is a great choice, as it symbolizes how distraught Sanji is at becoming inhumane like his brothers.

Final thoughts

While not as fast-paced as One Piece Chapter 1030, One Piece Chapter 1031 does a great job of summating the state of the raid and letting character development take the lead.

One Piece Chapter 1031 gave Sanji the stage, a decision that rewards readers significantly given how well Sanji’s character has been built thus far. While many One Piece readers expect Zoro to receive a Whole Cake Island treatment for himself, it’s great to see Oda still building off Sanji’s development during that arc.

Overall, One Piece Chapter 1031 rewards longtime readers with great references, battle moments, and continuous development of one of the most beloved Straw Hats.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar