One Piece Episode 1000: Release Date and Time, Where to watch, Leaks, Spoilers and more

The hype is growing as fans await One Piece episode 1000, and official accounts have only stoked the fire by teasing something big coming.

One Piece episode 1000 is one of the most heavily anticipated episodes in the show’s history. Trending since weeks before the episode was slated to air, fans are dying for any information available on One Piece episode 1000 and the news it’s bringing.

Episode 1000 is set to arrive on Japanese television Saturday, November 20th, 10pm EST/7pm PST. The episode should be available on Funimation and Crunchyroll shortly thereafter, thanks to Simulcasting agreements.

WARNING: SLIGHT ANIME SPOILERS FOR EPISODE 1000 AHEAD

One Piece Episode 1000 set to release soon: Check out leaks and potential upcoming movie teases

One Piece Episode 1000 spoilers and leaks

While official One Piece episode 1000 spoilers and leaks are still sparse, manga readers are predicting that a very iconic scene will be animated during the episode. This supposed scene shows the Straw Hat crew unifying in full force during the Onigashima raid. It made for one of the best hype moments in Wano for the manga, and surely will translate similarly for anime fans.

One Piece episode 1000 is also confirmed to have some sort of large announcement for the episode. This news was broken by Funimation several months ago, when One Piece episode 1000 was just starting to appear on the radar.

While this announcement is yet to be officially revealed, many fans are theorizing a potential new movie. Fans also theorize and hope the film will be the first canon One Piece movie, detailing the Rocks Pirates adventures. Kaido, Big Mom, and Whitebeard were all part of the Rocks Pirates crew, so it’d be great to see younger versions of the Yonko meet and interact.

One Piece official Twitter account further teases movie

A verified One Piece Twitter account has posted suspicious images over the last few days. The order of images and the way in which they’re formatted leads to some suspicion regarding the One Piece episode 1000 announcement.

The above Tweet is the first in the series, highlighting Zoro and emphasizing the letter "O" in his name. This is done by writing the "O" in red, whereas the rest of the image is colored in shades of grey.

Next in the series of tweets, one can see it Usopp being highlighted.

Similar to the Zoro Tweet, the second letter "P" in Usopp’s name is highlighted in a red color, whereas the rest of the image is primarily grey. Putting these two emphasized letters together, one gets OP. Fans have assumed this stands for One Piece the franchise, instead of the treasure.

Finally, as the above and most recent Tweet shows, we have a Franky image done exactly the same as the first two. For Franky, the "F" in his name is highlighted in red. Fans are assuming this trend will continue until, eventually, the letters form a sentence saying “OP FILM SOON,” which will hopefully be confirmed by One Piece episode 1000.

