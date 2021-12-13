Black Clover Movie at Jump Festa 2022: what to expect, time, where to stream, and more

Shueisha has announced that information about the upcoming Black Clover movie will be revealed at Jump Festa 2022. Previously, information about Bleach and Spy X Family was slated to be released. Now, Black Clover and Haikyuu!! have also joined the list. This year’s Jump Festa will take place on December 18 and 19, 2021.

Black Clover to get Jump Studio Stage at Jump Festa 2022

New information about the Black Clover Movie will be revealed soon during Jump Festa in two weeks 🔥

Jump Festa is an anime expo in Japan produced by Shueisha to celebrate their various Jump issues, including Weekly Shounen Jump.

Black Clover will have the Jump Studio Stage in Jump Festa 2022. It was announced at the end of season 4 of the Black Clover anime, along with the standard promotion, Q & A, and unveiling of new merchandise.

Time and what to expect

Black Clover Jump Studio Red at Jump Festa will be on 12/19 15:15 (JST). Asta and Yuno's voice actors will be present.

Black Clover will reveal information about the visual key, staff, and the teaser of the film. The voice actors of Asta and Yuno, Kajiwara Gakuto and Shimazaki Nobunaga respectively, will also be present.

Black Clover will take the stage at Jump Festa 2022 at the following international times on December 19, 2021.

Japan Standard Time: 03.15 PM

Pacific Time: 10. 15 PM, December 18

Central Time: 0.15 AM

Eastern Time: 1.15 AM

British Time: 6.15 AM

Central European Time: 7.15 AM

Indian Standard Time: 11.45 AM

Australian Central Standard Time: 04.45 PM





Tatsuya Yoshihara (director of the Black Clover anime. Also, upcoming Chainsaw Man anime--check it out) posted on Instagram "Please look forward to jump festa 2022"

Black Clover will take the stage after My Hero Academia and will have 25 minutes, from 03.15 PM to 03.40 PM JST. One Piece takes the stage at 04.15 PM JST. The director of Black Clover, Yoshihara Tatsuya, recently posted on Instagram about Jump Festa 2022, with the caption,

“Please look forward to Jump Festa 2022.”

It is as of yet unknown if Yoshihara will be involved in the making of the Black Clover movie, but fans are excited at the prospect nonetheless. Yoshihara is also involved in the production of the upcoming Chainsaw Man anime from Studio MAPPA, and Chainsaw Man is also taking the stage in Jump Festa 2022.

Where to watch



Virtual venue for Jump Festa 2022 is here! Release of "JUMP FES Island App", the dream island where you can meet jump works!

After last year’s virtual event, Jump Festa 2022 will return with in-person events. However, all stages and events can be viewed on the Jump Festa smartphone app, as well as on Jump Festa's official YouTube channel, Jump Channel, and the official website of "Jump Festa 2022", Jump Festa NAVI.

A new feature called JanFes Island has been added to the Jump Festa App, where viewers can take control of an avatar to explore the virtual renditions of the in-person events. They can go through a new virtual art exhibit called the "Jump Original Art Museum," where 130 high resolution images of original art from some of Shueisha’s most popular authors will be displayed.

