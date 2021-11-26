'Black Clover' Episode 171: Expected release date, what to expect, and more

The Black Clover fanbase has been left in suspense and is frantically looking for possible release dates for Episode 171. The show abruptly paused the Spade Kingdom Raid arc run.
Fans speculated on various reasons for the abrupt ending and predicted possible release dates for the upcoming episode. Based on the information available, it seems like Episode 171 will be released sometime in 2023 or 2024.
Possible reason why Spade Kingdom Raid arc has come to a halt and expected 'Black Clover' release date
Black Clover fans suspect that the main reason for doing this is the anime catching up to the manga. By observing the number of chapters that are being adapted for each episode for the entire series, one could predict the duration of the hiatus.
Black Clover has adapted about 272 chapters throughout the four seasons. This means each episode has adapted about 1.6 chapters on average. It can cause problems if the anime continues because it would catch up to the manga quickly. Usually, a gap of 100 to 150 chapters is always maintained between manga and anime. Usually, a shonen author would publish about 40 to 45 chapters every year.
As of now, the production team only has 43 unadapted chapters to work with. This is a clear indication that the anime is catching up to the manga. Therefore, it would take a minimum of two years for the Black Clover production team to resume work. Fans can expect the anime to continue some time in late 2023 or early 2024.
What to expect in Episode 171?
Based on the manga, Episode 171 will resume with the buildup of the arc. Fans will witness the result of Asta’s training with Liebe. It was interesting to see Asta make Liebe his ally instead of enslaving him. Nacht hatches a detailed plan to raid the Spade Kingdom.
Fans can expect some good matchups between the mages of the Spade Kingdom and the Clover Kingdom. The mangaka is taking his time with the buildup and it will be interesting to see how the anime progresses from here on.