Black Clover Chapter 315 (Leaked): Spoilers, raw scans, where to read, and more

Black Clover Chapter 315 raw scans were leaked today. Although only a few pages were leaked, some crucial information was revealed in the chapter.

Here is what we know from Black Clover Chapter 315.

Black Clover Chapter 315 (Leaked): Lucifero’s manifestation is incomplete

Black Clover Chapter 314 recap

In Black Clover Chapter 314, the second gate to the Qilphoth channel opened using The Black Bulls Squad Captain Yami Sukehiro and The Golden Dawn Squad Captain William Vangeance. The Devil Lucifero manifests on a giant scale by possessing all the devils from both gates. The Black Bulls Squad recombine their magic to form the Super-Sized Giant Bull to fight Lucifero.

Black Clover Chapter 315 (Leaked, spoilers ahead)

Black Bulls Squad combining their magic (Image via readblackclover.com)

In Black Clover Chapter 315, the Black Bulls Squad fights Lucifero head on. The battle pans out over a few pages. Lucifero proves to be immensely powerful, affecting the gravity of the surrounding area to such a degree that most people cannot even stand up.

The Super-Sized Giant Bull in action (Image via readblackclover.com)

Next in Black Clover Chapter 315, Nacht reveals that Lucifero is linked to the Qilphoth and is drawing energy from the channel as he is manifesting through possession. Considering this, Yami and William are at the core of that possession. However, Lucifero’s manifestation is still incomplete, and by removing Yami and William from the center of the circle, they can stop the flow of life thus disrupting lucifero.

Asta in the last two pages (Image via readblackclover.com)

The Black Bulls Squad and the Golden Dawn Squad then decide to take lucifero head on to save William and Yami. Asta is then seen on the last two pages of Black Clover Chapter 315, with the caption that 'he is the hope that shines light on the darkness!'

Speculations

In the official scans of Black Clover Chapter 315, fans can expect an incredibly well-drawn fight between the Black Bulls Squad’s Super-Sized Giant Bull and Lucifero’s manifestation. It also seems that the Black Bulls Squad and the Golden Dawn Squad will try to save their respective captains together. Asta is portrayed as the final fighter against Lucifero and fans can soon expect a one-on-one fight between Asta and Lucifero.

Black Clover Chapter 315 will be officially available on Viz, Shueisha’s website, and in Shounen Jump, on Sunday, November 28th.

