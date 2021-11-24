Black Clover chapter 316: Expected release date and time, where to read, and more

Black Clover is a popular manga and anime series illustrated by Yuki Tabata. Fans are anticipating as chapter 316 is a few days away from being released.

As of now, there are no official statements regarding its release, but the manga releases chapters weekly. Hence, it is easy for the fans to predict the release date with a certain degree of accuracy. Black Clover chapter 316 is expected to be released on December 5, 2021.

Everything to know about Black Clover chapter 316

It is important to note that there is no official statement to confirm the date. Fans can predict its release date after observing the release dates of the previous chapters. Black Clover fans can read the latest chapters on Viz for free. Only the latest three chapters are free, and to read the previous chapters, the reader will have to subscribe to their paid services.

Based on the release time of the previous chapters, the expected release time of Black Clover chapter 316 for various regions is mentioned below:

9:00 am Pacific Standard Time

11:00 am Central Standard Time

12:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time

9:30 pm Indian Standard Time

Black Clover synopsis

Asta and Yuno, two kids who were abandoned in a church, were adopted by the priest. They learn about magic and the title of 'Wizard King,' which is given to the strongest mage of the kingdom. Asta and Yuno are some of the most ambitious and hard-working characters in Black Clover. They decide to work towards their goal of becoming the Wizard King.

However, over the course of time, there is a clear difference in their abilities. Yuno is a prodigy who displays finesse and technical skill, while Asta is incapable of wielding magic. But soon enough, Asta is able to harness a source of power that is uncommon and alien to the people of the village. This new source of power has given Asta the ability to pursue his dream of becoming the Wizard King.

