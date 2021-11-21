Black Clover Season 5: Potential Release Date, Leaks, What to expect and more

Since the end of its original run, fans are eagerly in search of the Black Clover Season 5 release date. Presumably Black Clover Season 5 will resume the Spade Kingdom Raid arc, but watchers have no official release information as of right now.

The Black Clover anime unfortunately paused it’s premiere run in March of 2020, interrupting the Spade Kingdom Raid arc. Ending on episode 170, the series paused during the beginning of the arc and ended its Season 4 there.

Nonetheless, we can still turn to the manga for info regarding the Black Clover Season 5 release date among other things. Thankfully, the Black Clover manga has continued to crank out material in the anime’s absence.

WARNING: ANIME SPOILERS IN THE LEAKS AND WHAT TO EXPECT SECTION

Black Clover Season 5: Release Date, Leaks, What to expect and more

Black Clover Season 5 Release Date estimate

chin @chocowbuernuttt I need the black clover season 5 😭😭😭😭 I need the black clover season 5 😭😭😭😭

Black Clover Season 5 has no official release date as of this writing. If we take a look at the adaptation rate for the original run, we can get a rough estimate of the Black Clover Season 5 release date.

Through episode 170, Black Clover adapted 272 chapters of material, averaging out at a rate of 1.6 chapters per episode. It’s a safe assumption that the production team would want a comparable amount of source material for Black Clover Season 5. Black Clover Chapter 314 for the manga releases Sunday, November 20th.

Most Shonen Jump authors publish roughly 45 chapters a year. This would mean it would take Tabata five years to reach the 270 range for unadapted material. The anime team will likely start production on Black Clover Season 5 once they have around 150 chapters to work with.

geeeeg @ggisbananas All caught up on #blackclover only to find out season 5 isn’t going to be released till 2023-2024? BRB. Going to cry myself to sleep now. All caught up on #blackclover only to find out season 5 isn’t going to be released till 2023-2024? BRB. Going to cry myself to sleep now.

With a current gap of 42 chapters for unadapted material, Tabata will need another 2 years to get close to 150 unadapted chapters. Add in another year for production, and fans are looking at the Black Clover Season 5 release date being sometime in late 2023 or early 2024.

This will disappoint some fans, but unfortunately it’s a necessary wait if the series wants to come back in a weekly form. Should the team switch to a seasonal schedule, the timeframes and release window expectations would be very different.

Black Clover Season 5 leaks and what to expect

With the Black Clover Season 5 release date addressed, attention can now be turned to what fans can expect from Season 5 when it does release. The anime should resume with the buildup of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc, specifically showing us the result of Asta’s training with Nacht and Liebe.

Lord Isshiki | CR:Vinland Saga/SBR, CW:DB/Haikyuu @Isshikiiv Ngl, I am Not a Hater On #BlackClover but I underrate it So Much, Today I Decided To Catch up on the Manga & Started the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc, & It is Actually Insane, Not only but the Manga is actually far Better than the Anime, The Anime is like Normal Good but the Manga>>>⬇️ Ngl, I am Not a Hater On #BlackClover but I underrate it So Much, Today I Decided To Catch up on the Manga & Started the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc, & It is Actually Insane, Not only but the Manga is actually far Better than the Anime, The Anime is like Normal Good but the Manga>>>⬇️ https://t.co/Sujz00ETde

The manga’s continuation of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc has given fans tons of memorable moments, both in fights and character development. Noelle receives a fantastic new form, Magna gets to shine brilliantly in his fight with Dante, and even the leftovers of the Black Bulls are given their 15 minutes.

In fact, Asta is surprisingly one of the less focused on characters for the arc. He does have a fight against two devils, which ends in his victorious saving of Nacht, but Asta really doesn’t do much else in this arc.

While not quite over yet, the Black Bulls have seemingly rescued Yami from the Tree of Qliphoth and the Dark Triad. The anime will presumably resolve this arc in the same way, having been faithful to the manga thus far.

Ew@n ⚡ @ChargingBolt I genuinely think I'll cry when we get the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc animated, i love this Manga so much and its already one of my favourite arcs ever from anything, seeing the climax to Vanica and Noelle and the rematch between Yuno and Zenon will be way to much for me ♠️♣️ I genuinely think I'll cry when we get the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc animated, i love this Manga so much and its already one of my favourite arcs ever from anything, seeing the climax to Vanica and Noelle and the rematch between Yuno and Zenon will be way to much for me ♠️♣️ https://t.co/sKcSHtTTFv

Again, while not fully finished, the Spade Kingdom Raid arc has been a very refreshing one for the series. Tabata seems to be building powerups and fights more carefully and slowly, shying away from his previously rushed habits. It’s also great to see literally everyone in the Black Bulls contribute to saving Yami in one way or another.

Final thoughts

While the expected Black Clover Season 5 release date may seem far away for fans, it’s a necessary wait should the show want to come back weekly. It makes no sense for them to rush back to a start just, to pause again when they catch up after a few episodes.

Thankfully, the wait will be well rewarded. The manga’s continuation of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc has been refreshing, well done, and well written. Fans can expect all of these qualities and more to translate in Black Clover Season 5.

