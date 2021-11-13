Black Clover Chapter 313 spoilers: A heartwarming reunion overshadows a worrying tease

Black Clover Chapter 313 scanlations are out, highlighting the assumed start of wrapping up the Spade Kingdom Raid arc.

While fans did get a long-awaited reunion in Black Clover Chapter 313, the final scenes tease that this arc still has some details to iron out before ending. Perhaps the Dark Triad (or rather, Quadrad) still have some fight left in them.

Black Clover Chapter 313 spoilers

Yami’s Youth

Black Clover Chapter 313 opens with Yami experiencing a flashback to his youth, showing fans some familiar scenes and some new. We see Yami ridiculed for being a foreigner with strange magic before showing his meeting with Julius, Morgen, and Nacht.

Yami then meets those who’ll become his fellow Captains before we see Yami conversing with Morgen. Morgen tells Yami he’s a good judge of character, and his skill in bringing people together makes him a fit for the Magic Knights. Yami laughs, telling Morgen people like him should lead.

We sadly cut to Morgen’s grave, where we see his brother Nacht kneeling in mourning with Yami standing behind him. Yami resolves with himself and states his intent to make a brigade where he can keep those who aren’t favored or gifted or skilled or talented. Yami wants to be strong enough to “keep a bunch of idiots like that together,” a heartwarming sentiment.

Yami’s Idiots

A beautiful two page spread by Yuki Tabata, highlighting Yami's meeting of each current member of the Black Bulls (Image via onepiecechapters.com)

In a great decision by Black Clover manga's author Yuki Tabata, Yami then flashes back to his meeting of each current Black Bull in a beautiful two-page full spread. At the bottom center sits the Black Bull’s hideout, a great touch highlighting that Yami both kept his idiots together and gave them a true home. This page is arguably the highlight of Black Clover Chapter 313.

While revisiting Yami’s abduction, where we see his final words to his idiots as “live as you please,” Yami concludes it was he who found somewhere to belong. Yami then revisits his prior last moment of consciousness before waking up to the joy of the Black Bulls.

The final pages of Black Clover Chapter 313 see Yami ask his squad if they really liked him that much to go through all this, to which the squad obviously says they do. Yami laughs and returns the sentiment before we see Nacht resting high above.

Closing scenes and a frightening tease

While this was a heartwarming way to wrap up Black Clover Chapter 313, the final two panels have cause for concern. We’re given a shot of the two coffins containing Yami and Vangeance hovering over Qliphoth’s black pit. This is followed up by the text “the long awaited reunion… however…?!” before showing what appears to be some sort of door opening.

While the Dark Triad/Quadrad have been defeated, perhaps our heroes were too late. The final member of the Quadrad had said Lucifero, the King of Devils, was set to appear from this ritual in prior chapters. It’s possible that while Yami and Vangeance are saved, the door has been opened enough for Lucifero to force his way through.

While exactly what will happen in the next chapter is speculation as of right now, what’s clear is that this arc is not finished yet. One of Black Clover’s best arcs yet, it’s good to see Tabata still has something in store for readers regarding devils and Qliphoth.

Final thoughts

Black Clover Chapter 313 gave manga fans a long-awaited and heartwarming reunion, taking a step further by truly showing Yami’s emotions towards his squad.

Adding to the origin story for why Yami became a captain was also a shrewd move on Tabata’s part, as it further deepens the bond between Yami and his squad. While what’s being teased is definitely concerning, it’s nice to know that the bond between Yami and the Black Bulls was made unarguably clear.

