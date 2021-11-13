My Hero Academia Chapter 333: Where to read, spoilers, leaks and more

My Hero Academia fans patiently await the official release of the next chapter in the manga. Just as with any other big release, there are always spoilers that surface online.

My Hero Academia is no different. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about the impending My Hero Academia Chapter 333 release.

My Hero Academia recap and Chapter 333 spoilers and leaks

In the previous My Hero Academia chapter, an incredible fight between Star and Shigaraki ensued. Despite all her best efforts, nothing Star did was enough to stop Shigaraki and All for One’s combined power.

Star hit Shigaraki with Tiamat missiles, but they failed to vaporize him. In the end, Shigaraki flies to Star and grabs her head, indicating that he won the battle.

However, the My Hero Academia Chapter 333 spoilers indicate that this was not the end for the hero.

This next chapter of My Hero Academia is supposedly titled “Apparition.”

Shigaraki is under the impression that he won the fight. He then indicated that he did not want All for One and New Order together. Star then tries to create a new order but because of the mangled state of her physical body, it does not work.

Upon seeing this, Shigaraki gains confidence that there’s nothing Star could do to swing this fight in her favor. But unbeknownst to him, Shigaraki, she still has a few seconds before losing her quirk.

All for One uses Star’s power by creating an order, trapping Shigaraki in a fragmented world. There he sees Star who confirms she let this happen in order to defeat him from the inside. Afterwards, a monstrous version of Star attempts to destroy all the quirks in All for One’s world.

Not sure how to save the quirks, All for One tries passing Star’s quirk to the Pilots. The Pilots, however, not wanting Star’s sacrifice to be in vain, begin attacking Shigaraki. Star slowly disintegrates as she says her final goodbyes.

It’s safe to say that My Hero Academia Chapter 333 will be a heart-wrenching one. Well worth the read.

My Hero Academia Chapter 33 leaked raw scans and Where to Read

As expected, Chapter 333 of My Hero Academia raw scans have also been leaked to various social media platforms.

My Hero Academia Chapter 333 will be released Sunday, November 14, 2021. This chapter can be read on Shonen Jump Online, Viz and Manga Plus. The sources have the latest chapters available for free. However, to read the complete manga a fee must be paid.

