My Hero Academia is a new-gen anime that has slowly become one of the best of its time, in part due to its fantastic fights.

While also home to some great writing and character development, MHA's fights are some of its most attractive characteristics. Here are the top 5 battles through all of My Hero Academia (so far).

My Hero Academia: Top 5 fights (so far)

5) All Might vs Nomu (Season 1)

All Might as seen during the U.S.J. arc in Season 1 of the MHA anime (Image via Bones Studio)

The final fight in Season 1 capping off the U.S.J arc really shows fans what the series can offer. S1 didn't have many memorable moments before the U.S.J. arc, and this fight is easily the best fight of the season.

It does a great job of painting One for All as a powerhouse quirk when in All Might's hands. This also serves as a great comparison for Deku's use of the quirk with his Shoot Style, overall less finessed than All Might's style.

4) Iida, Deku, and Todoroki vs Stain

Hero Killer Stain as seen in Season 2 of the My Hero Academia anime (Image via Bones Studio)

Stain is arguably the first and the best antagonist to show how cruel Hero Society can be. Stain advocates for the removal of fake Heroes, and raises some points about these fakes that can be convincing.

Even better about this fight is Midroriya's arrival as Deku, and Stain praising Deku for being a true Hero. Having Stain, who hates fake Heroes, calling Deku a true Hero reinforces what All Might saw in Deku in S1.

3) All Might vs All for One

A half-transformed All Might prepares for the final blow against All for One (Image via Bones Studio)

The main fight of Season 3, All Might vs All for One, is an instant classic with great buildup and plot direction. This still stands as one of the best fights in all of My Hero Academia, and surely will for quite some time.

One of the best parts about this fight comes in its resolution. All Might points to the camera, beaten and bruised, and says, “now it’s your turn” very calmly. The crowd Deku is in goes wild, thinking All Might means society and people at large must fill his role.

However, Deku and the audience know better, with All Might actually telling Midoriya One for All is now fully his.

2) Deku vs Overhaul

100% Power Deku with Eri on his back, as seen during Season 3 of My Hero Academia (Image via Bones Studio)

The finale to the Shie Hassaikai arc, Deku vs Overhaul, hosts some of the best animation and moments in any My Hero Academia fight. The emotional moments are also great here, with Deku catching Eri and Mirio, unfortunately, losing his quirk.

This fight pushed the limit with its animation, though. 100% Deku's rapid punches and their animation style were mind-blowing to watch. Not including this fight would be to blatantly ignore the bar it set for future My Hero Academia fights.

1) Redestro vs Tomura Shigaraki

Tomura Shigaraki during the peak of the Redestro vs. Shigaraki fight. One of My Hero Academia's most iconic moments thus far (Image via Bones Studio)

The finale to the Meta Liberation Army arc (more popularly known as My Villain Academia) is a fight that meets the bar and fully delivers.

The buildup to this final confrontation is tremendous and allows other League members to shine before focusing on the main characters. The way Shigaraki's backstory was woven in did wonders for his character and delivered on something fans have wanted for a long time.

A common theme with each of these fights is that they each really pushed the limit on how great fights can be. Keeping this in mind, My Hero Academia fans should eagerly anticipate what awaits in Season 6, coming in 2022.

