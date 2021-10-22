My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission - Release date, box office reception and more

Season 5 of My Hero Academia just finished airing in September 2021, but the popular series still has more in store for fans as it gears up towards the worldwide release of a third film in the franchise.

My Hero Academia movie release updates

Announced first in November 2020, a third movie from the My Hero Academia franchise was scheduled for release in the summer of 2021. Premiering on August 6, 2021 in Japan, the much-awaited film is all set for its international release on October 29, 2021.

My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission promises the return of the fan-favourite trio, Midoriya Izuku, Bakugou Katsuki, and Todoroki Shoto as they face off against a terrorist organization seeking to eliminate the existence of quirks from the world. While trying to save the world, Deku must also prove his innocence as he becomes the suspect of a major criminal activity.

While not explicitly canon, all of the My Hero Academia movie storylines have been approved by Horikoshi Kohei, creator of the My Hero Academia manga series. The official poster advertises the three budding heroes in new coordinated hero costumes, with their own signature colors green for Deku, orange for Bakugou, and blue for Todoroki lining their similarly designed black outfits, all of them with the iconic logo of the World Hero Academia emblazoned on their arms.

Box office reception and critical review in Japan

Up till October 22, 2021, the new My Hero Academia movie has grossed over 29.3 million USD in Japan. It remained on the charts for nine weeks before dropping out of the rankings on its tenth week, selling over 1.3 million tickets and becoming the highest grossing film in the My Hero Academia franchise.

The third movie of the My Hero Academia franchise has received critical praise for its smooth animation, dynamic soundtrack, and polished character development of the main cast. Compared to the second movie My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, this third installment also seems to deal much better with plot coherence and consistency with the manga and anime.

Also Read

2021 also teases the conclusion of several fan-favourite anime series, such as Attack on Titan, and Mob Psycho 100, but also promises new content and much awesomeness with new seasons of Haikyuu!!, Jujutsu Kaisen, Tokyo Revengers, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and of course, My Hero Academia.

Edited by Atul S