Attack on Titan: Where does the anime end in the manga

Attack on Titan is about to conclude, after airing its first episode way back in 2013. The anticipation is building as fans gear up for the concluding part of the show, with its first episode scheduled to air on January 2, 2022.

While some fans have been patiently waiting for the concluding part to be animated, some have decided to read the manga in order to know the ending. In order to do so, it is important to know which chapter coincided with the last episode of Attack on Titan Season 4 part 1.

Where does Attack on Titan Season 4 part 1 end in the manga?

Attack on Titan is created by Hajime Isayama, and is one of the most popular anime series ever. The anime is just a few months away from airing the first episode of the concluding part.

Attack on Titan season 4 part 1 ended on a cliffhanger that has left fans wanting for more. Season 4 part 1 covers up to chapter 116 in the manga, and if fans wish to read the concluding part, they can do so by picking up from chapter 117.

During the last episode of Season 4 part 1, Eren was lured by Pieck and was almost devoured by the Jaw Titan. Eren barely managed to escape its clutches and transformed into the Attack Titan.

We saw fleets of airships approaching Eren, similar to the ones that were responsible for dropping Titans onto the ground. Eren knew that he had to face Reiner, who had inherited the powers of the Armored Titan.

It is interesting to note that despite the anime covering until chapter 116, it is advisable to read from chapter 115 since these chapters have certain details that were not added in the anime.

The manga has been concluded and the final chapter will be chapter 139. Attack on Titan's concluding part will have the rest of the 23 chapters animated, with the first episode set for release on january 9, 2022.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan