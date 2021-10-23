Attack On Titan: How Eren broke one of the most important anime rules of all time

Eren from Attack On Titan has supposedly broken one of the most important anime rules and fans are having a good laugh about what the protagonist did.

Anime is the Japanese word for anything animated, which is now consumed by people all over the world. The reason for its popularity is its unique storytelling technique and themes that are not usually dealt with in other forms of media.

Anime, much like mainstream animation and movies, follows a set of guidelines that help viewers understand the story in the most effective manner. Attack On Titan fans have witnessed Eren break an anime rule and the internet has gone berserk.

Eren hit the Titan before it was completely transformed

Attack On Titan is one of the most popular and influential anime series of our generation. Its creator, Hajime Isayama, has truly created a masterpiece of a show. But, the protagonist, Eren, has supposedly broken an anime rule and led to the internet going berserk on social media platforms.

Those who have watched a good number of action anime series will have a fair idea of how fight scenes work. Attack On Titan is not a show that is bereft of fight scenes as the characters fight for their lives every single day against the tyranny of Titans.

In any fight scene involving the villain having to transform into a bigger or stronger version, the protagonist always allows it to happen. One of the most popular shows to follow this rule is Dragon Ball Z where the villains facing Goku have spent episodes just powering up.

The protagonist will wait till the transformation is done and then fight. In Attack On Titan, that was not the case. Eren is in his Attack Titan form and is amidst a battle against the Marleyan army. To Eren’s shock, he sees a Titan transformation that is about to take place. Like other anime series, Attack On Titan fans expected him to wait for the transformation to take place. Instead, he hit the Titan before it even completely transformed.

While one or two powerful hits would have sufficed, Eren went on to beat the Titan despite it being down on the ground. Attack On Titan fans have taken to social media platforms to make memes and have a laugh about the way Eren dealt with the situation.

