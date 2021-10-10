Boruto Episode 219: Naruto Next Generations enters a new arc, reveals Code and his strength (Spoilers ahead)

Boruto Episode 219 was a change of pace from the intense fights that marked the past few episodes. Fans can now catch a breath as the previous episode unleashed a storm of emotions that they need to unpack quietly in their heads.

However, Boruto Episode 219 does more than let fans settle in, as it reveals a lot about the direction the story will be taking, now that it has robbed Naruto and Sasuke of the primary sources of their godly strengths.

In fact, in a conversation with Dr. Katasuke in the latest episode, it was revealed that Naruto will not have enormous amounts of chakra anymore, on account of Kurama's death, and that Sasuke will also lose the handy abilities his Rinnegan granted him.

But the "shadow protector" of Konoha did not lose his heart, as he said

A Shinobi fights with the hand he has been dealt.

It is becoming clearer that the story intends to entrust everything to the upcoming generation, with Boruto, Kawaki, and others gearing up to shoulder the burden. Especially now, since the show has jumped right in to introduce its next big antagonist: Code.

[WARNING: Content ahead contains spoilers from today's episode as well as the manga.]

Boruto Episode 219 finally explains the true purpose of Code

In Boruto Episode 219, Isshiki appears before his most loyal servant, Code, before extinguishing completely. Ever since Code was introduced in Boruto, it was unclear as to what his own motives are, since he seems to be a rather passionate follower of Jigen.

As it turns out in Boruto Episode 219, Code is the only other Kara member who is compatible with Karma although he was unfit to be a vessel for Isshiki. As a result, he harbors a major grudge against Kawaki.

However, his Karma can still be used as a weapon, much like Kawaki used to, thus enhancing his battle prowess. But the more frightening fact has to be that, as revealed to the other by Amado, Code is way stronger than Jigen.

So much so that Amado had to place limiters on Code's body, so that Jigen's position as the leader was not challenged. The only relief is that Code cannot undo the limiters without Amado.

Isshiki entrusts the Otsutsuki with Code, and calls the white Karma his "legacy". Basically, Isshiki wants Code to become his successor and an Otsutsuki himself.

Also Read

The story has taken a rather interesting turn with Boruto Episode 219. Those who have followed the manga already know Amado plans on using the knowledge about Code's Karma to strengthen Kawaki.

Buckle up, folks! Boruto's story has entered perhaps the most interesting stage ever.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan