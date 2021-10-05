Boruto Episode 218: Will Naruto get Kurama back in the future?

Boruto Episode 218 bid a befitting farewell to Kurama, while taking fans on a tissue-grabbing snot fest.

The episode delivered exactly what fans wanted from it, and even more. The end-credit sequence of the episode, with a montage of some of the most memorable moments associated with Naruto and Kurama, pushed fans over the emotional edge.

Arguably, the anime did more justice to Kurama's passing as compared to the manga, in terms of the emotions it evoked. Some fans may agree that the farewell was a bit rushed in the Boruto manga.

With Kurama passing away, fans are left to wonder whether there is a chance that the Nine-Tailed fox can be revived, much like the fragment of its souls that died with Minato Namikaze.

Will Kurama come back to life in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations?

It may be too harsh, but as of now, it does not look like there is a way for Kurama to be brought back to life. And there are a couple of arguments in favor of this statement.

First of all, during Baryon Mode, Kurama not only lends Naruto his chakra, but his own life force. Basically, he was extinguishing his existence bit by bit while providing an immense fighting strength to the child he saw grow up to become Hokage.

Furthermore, it is quite different than when Obito stored all the Tailed Beasts in the Gedo Statue, from where Naruto freed them. Although Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has significantly shown a Ten-Tails, it does not seem likely that Kurama can be extracted from it.

However, there is one more reason why the creators would steer clear of reviving Kurama.

Boruto has not only taken away Naruto's primary source of power, but has nerfed Sasuke as well.

This is an indicator that the show is ready to pass the reins on to the hands of the next generation, the one that has been growing significantly over the years.

Essentially, two of the greatest powers of the world are now lost, and the "End of the Shinobi World" seems to be a foreseeable predicament.

