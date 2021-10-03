Boruto Episode 218: Fans take to Twitter mourning the loss of Naruto's best friend

Boruto Episode 218 delivered exactly what fans expected from it, and even more. Although fans saw the events of this episode coming for a while, the way it was adapted on screen was a visual treat, much like the past few episodes of the anime.
[WARNING: Spoilers ahead.]
Most fans were aware of Kurama's impending death. Yet, Boruto Episode 218 managed to capture the emotions way better than the manga did, where Kurama's end feels a little rushed.
The end credits of Boruto Episode 218 paid the perfect homage to Kurama, with a montage of all his greatest moments from the original series to Naruto Shippuden, and Boruto.
Understandably, fans have taken to Twitter to pay their homage to the "dangerous" Nine-Tailed Fox, and the one who has always watched over Naruto.
Twitter goes berserk with the highlights of Boruto Episode 218
Before moving on to bidding farewell to Kurama, there are other highlights of Boruto Episode 218 that made fans go wild as well. For instance, Kawaki casts a fireball jutsu, and ultimately avoids the karma from Isshiki by using a Shadow Clone.
Naruto fans sure couldn't keep it together when they saw his favorite student use his iconic jutsu to take an enemy down. In the end, Isshiki Otsutsuki did go down, "outsmarted by a mere vessel."
Not to forget the insane reappearance of Momoshiki Otsutsuki, who took out Sasuke's rinnegan the first chance he got. It is understandable why fans would compare it to Madara gouging out Kakashi's sharingan.
It goes to show how petty Momoshiki really is, when he destroyed Sasuke's rinnegan the same way Sasuke destroyed his.
It might be too soon, but the #Rinnegone is understandably one of the most trending hashtags related to Boruto Episode 218.
And now for the tissue-grabbing snot fest, as fans bid goodbye to Naruto's watchful protector, the Nine-Tailed Fox "Demon".
It touched all Naruto fans when Kurama said, "Be well, Naruto..." The reason why the anime trumped over the manga here is the absolute sorrow and despair it portrayed in Naruto's eyes. Not to forget the whole end credits segment.
Arguably, Boruto Episode 218 is the most emotional episode of the show yet, except for the montage of Jiraiya, Minato, Kushina, Neji, and others in the Momoshiki fight.