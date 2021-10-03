×
Create
Notifications

Boruto Episode 218: Fans take to Twitter mourning the loss of Naruto's best friend

Boruto Episode 218 spelled the end of an era, with Kurama's death and Sasuke losing his Rinnegan (Image via Twitter/@bakatobijuu)
Boruto Episode 218 spelled the end of an era, with Kurama's death and Sasuke losing his Rinnegan (Image via Twitter/@bakatobijuu)
Samyarup Chowdhury
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 03, 2021 11:45 PM IST
Feature

Boruto Episode 218 delivered exactly what fans expected from it, and even more. Although fans saw the events of this episode coming for a while, the way it was adapted on screen was a visual treat, much like the past few episodes of the anime.

[WARNING: Spoilers ahead.]

Most fans were aware of Kurama's impending death. Yet, Boruto Episode 218 managed to capture the emotions way better than the manga did, where Kurama's end feels a little rushed.

& once again the anime outclasses the manga 🤌🏽
#BORUTO #Boruto218 https://t.co/CVWLMoEE1e

The end credits of Boruto Episode 218 paid the perfect homage to Kurama, with a montage of all his greatest moments from the original series to Naruto Shippuden, and Boruto.

Don't hold your tears...
Cry, please let it out...
#BORUTO #BORUTO218 #kurama https://t.co/1tnpGgI5Bj

Understandably, fans have taken to Twitter to pay their homage to the "dangerous" Nine-Tailed Fox, and the one who has always watched over Naruto.

Twitter goes berserk with the highlights of Boruto Episode 218

Before moving on to bidding farewell to Kurama, there are other highlights of Boruto Episode 218 that made fans go wild as well. For instance, Kawaki casts a fireball jutsu, and ultimately avoids the karma from Isshiki by using a Shadow Clone.

Naruto fans sure couldn't keep it together when they saw his favorite student use his iconic jutsu to take an enemy down. In the end, Isshiki Otsutsuki did go down, "outsmarted by a mere vessel."

Kenjiro Tsuda-san (Isshiki's VA) really went all out during this scene 🙌🔥. The desperateness, sorrowness and helplessnes from an Otsutsuki's voice is Pleasing to hear 🗿.

#BORUTO218 @tsuda_ken arigato gozaimasu 🙌. https://t.co/oZC4kEZrP1
Lol sorry Isshiki 🤣
#BORUTO #BORUTO218 https://t.co/9vRMn71Cjw

Not to forget the insane reappearance of Momoshiki Otsutsuki, who took out Sasuke's rinnegan the first chance he got. It is understandable why fans would compare it to Madara gouging out Kakashi's sharingan.

Who did it better? #BORUTO #Boruto218 https://t.co/f7S7BUtb7Y

It goes to show how petty Momoshiki really is, when he destroyed Sasuke's rinnegan the same way Sasuke destroyed his.

When Momoshiki remembers everything!
#Boruto218 #boruto65 #BorutoNarutoNextGenerations https://t.co/2JiGgXzUUZ

It might be too soon, but the #Rinnegone is understandably one of the most trending hashtags related to Boruto Episode 218.

That hurt as hell 😭 #RINNEGONE
#BORUTO #BORUTO218 https://t.co/LOXcbY2xn3

And now for the tissue-grabbing snot fest, as fans bid goodbye to Naruto's watchful protector, the Nine-Tailed Fox "Demon".

Kurama started to be someone called as a powerful demon, then ended with someone called as a powerful hero that will forever be remembered.
#Boruto218 https://t.co/zUlE5Gqz1h
Kurama's POV of Naruto. It's like Kurama seeing his child growin up, after all he is the one who always with naruto since naruto was born. It's a beautiful scene yet very painful 💔 #Boruto218 https://t.co/6IAr7w7hbn

It touched all Naruto fans when Kurama said, "Be well, Naruto..." The reason why the anime trumped over the manga here is the absolute sorrow and despair it portrayed in Naruto's eyes. Not to forget the whole end credits segment.

I wasn’t ready…they made Kurama’s death a lot more depressing. This episode was so emotional. Rip Kurama ;(

#BORUTO #Boruto218 https://t.co/Yoe9MrJYlj
I have no words for today’s episode. Kurama’s goodbye was BEAUTIFUL. One of the best animations I’ve seen in the anime so far. Thank you Kurama. I’m sure we’ll see him again, he can resurrect.
#BORUTO218 https://t.co/IJ1HDWANCt
The first and last fistbump emotionally ruined me #KURAMA #BORUTO218 https://t.co/ukcVOunA0i

Also Read

This part is what broke me most almost 19 years all gone just like that 💔💔 #BorutoNarutoNextGenerations #BORUTO218 #NARUTO #kurama #TMA2021 https://t.co/nUsXfGjiGG

Arguably, Boruto Episode 218 is the most emotional episode of the show yet, except for the montage of Jiraiya, Minato, Kushina, Neji, and others in the Momoshiki fight.

Edited by R. Elahi
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी