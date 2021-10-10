Meet Code: The upcoming prime antagonist in Boruto

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga wasted no time in introducing its upcoming antagonists.

Following the death of Isshiki Otsutsuki, as the fan community braces itself until the next time Momoshiki appears, an old secondary antagonist has taken up the centre stage of the action. Code, the Kara inner member, has turned out to be the main antagonist at the moment, along with a new character, Eida (or Ada).

The last episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations ended on a tragic note, as fans had to bid goodbye to Kurama on screen. Arguably, the anime did a better job at paying tribute to this beloved character.

Fans who follow the manga are aware of what is to follow after this. In the upcoming episodes, the anime will be establishing its primary antagonists, Eida and Code.

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

Code and Eida: Upcoming antagonists of Boruto

Until now, Code has not had much exposure in the anime. The only aspect of his personality that has been revealed as of now is his loyalty towards Jigen.

However, after Ishhiki's passing, he pays a visit to Code, revealing why Code might be the greatest antagonist of the story right now. Code's loyalty towards Jigen stemmed from his respect for Isshiki Otsutsuki.

As a result, Isshiki entrusts him with the will of the Otsutsuki.

Isshiki entrusts Code with the will of the Otsutsuki (Image via Shonen Jump)

It is then revealed that Code possesses a new form of Karma, a white one. This white Karma is essentially a dud since Code is not suited to be a vessel and has no Otsutsuki sealed within him. However, it enhances his combat abilities. Amado plans on using similar technology on Kawaki as well.

Amado explains Code's white Karma (Image via Shonen Jump)

Isshiki entrusts Code with the duty of devouring chakra and upgrading himself to the point where he becomes an Otsutsuki God. And yes, Otsutsuki God is the one who possesses the Jougan, the eye that takes over Boruto's right eye at times.

Given how the story of Boruto is shaping up right now, the protection of Konoha and themselves has all come down to the next generation. With Code coming up as the next threat, it looks like the story will finally reveal more about Boruto's mysterious eye as well.

