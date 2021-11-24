What does 'One Piece Red' mean for the manga next year?

The announcement of One Piece Red could have major implications for the manga next year.

After several years of waiting, One Piece fans are finally going to see Shanks in action. The official movie poster makes it very obvious that he will play a huge role. Not only does it feature his signature color red, but the letter D also has his trademark scars. The movie hits Japanese theaters on 6 August 2022.

Interestingly, this date could be a sign of future manga events. Eiichiro Oda is personally overseeing the project himself, so it will be canon to the One Piece storyline. The Wano arc is still ongoing, yet Shanks' imminent arrival could indicate it will be finished by then.

Will 'One Piece Red' influence the storyline of the manga?

One Piece Defender @OnePieceDefend ONE PIECE FILM RED ANNOUNCED.

ITS A SHANKS MOVIE LOOK AT THE SCARS ON THE D. ONE PIECE FILM RED ANNOUNCED. ITS A SHANKS MOVIE LOOK AT THE SCARS ON THE D. https://t.co/o4CTcH7D4T

The following article will contain major spoilers for the One Piece manga. Readers who only watch the anime should keep this in mind before they continue. Without further ado, here is what One Piece Red could mean for the manga.

The Wano arc may finally end by 2022

Jason Klum @PokemanZ0N6 Wano being the longest, most character stacked and dense arc resulted in too many peak moments, but at the same time more problems kept piling up. I think oda put too many characters for his own good Wano being the longest, most character stacked and dense arc resulted in too many peak moments, but at the same time more problems kept piling up. I think oda put too many characters for his own good

The Wano arc is one of the longest running ones in the entire series, as it starts to reach its final stages. Kaidou and Big Mom are waging a war against the Worst Generation pirates. Meanwhile, King and Queen are still battling with Zoro and Sanji as of Chapter 1032.

One Piece Red is inevitably going to feature Shanks in a major role. However, it would seem rather strange if the movie showcased his abilities before the manga. Since the movie takes place in the late summer, perhaps the Wano arc could finally wrap up by then.

Oda has more than half a year to finish these battles in a satisfactory manner, all before One Piece Red hits theaters. It's possible that Shanks will show up in the manga after the war is over. He still has to meet with Luffy, and there is no better way to do it than after Kaidou's defeat.

Shanks can still appear before the arc ends

Luffy Gang @TheLuffyGang



Finally Shanks is going to make his move The One Piece Film "RED" has been announced By Eiichiro Oda,The Film is more likely to be a CanonFinally Shanks is going to make his move #onepiece The One Piece Film "RED" has been announced By Eiichiro Oda,The Film is more likely to be a CanonFinally Shanks is going to make his move #onepiece https://t.co/23SaqHd9UZ

Some fans are skeptical of the Wano arc finishing before One Piece Red. There is still a lot to uncover, such as Kaido's backstory and the mysterious Poneglyphs. However, there is a way to show off Shanks before the Wano arc ends.

Although it's become a meme at this point, the end of Act 3 could signal a change in perspective. Shanks could easily do something as the narrative shifts focus to the Red Hair Pirates. He could do it just in time for One Piece Red to come out.

'One Piece' will enter the final stages

Kyle Juarez @KyleJuarez13 @ToeiAnimation @RedVenom1205 I think we can all agree that the greatest, out of EVERYTHING One Piece has given us, started with Shanks giving Luffy his straw hat. That, in my opinion, is truly what will be remembered as the greatest scene. @ToeiAnimation @RedVenom1205 I think we can all agree that the greatest, out of EVERYTHING One Piece has given us, started with Shanks giving Luffy his straw hat. That, in my opinion, is truly what will be remembered as the greatest scene. https://t.co/otsVa9uEyl

Luffy wants to meet Shanks again, but this time they will be equals. After the Wano arc ends, Luffy will finally be one step closer to realizing his dream as the Pirate King. If Kaidou and Big Mom were to fall, the only Emperors of the Sea left would be Shanks and Blackbeard.

It's very telling that Oda is willing to show off Shanks this late in the story. One Piece Red could potentially reveal a lot about him and his pirate crew. His appearance indicates that One Piece is now reaching the last few arcs.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish