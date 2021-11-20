With less than 30 hours left until the premiere of One Piece Episode 1000, the episode is already on its way to breaking the internet before debuting.

One Piece Episode 1000 has had fans on Twitter excited and active all week. The community at large has been sharing thoughts, predictions, and anticipation for One Piece Episode 1000.

One Piece Episode 1000 is on its way to break the internet

Community hype

Roughly four weeks ago, Toei Animation dropped a trailer for One Piece Episode 1000. While it didn’t contain any new film, fans nonetheless were hyped up as it signified how seriously Toei is taking this episode. The trailer does a great job of preparing fans for One Piece Episode 1000.

Another reason fans are getting so hyped over Episode 1000 deals with the alleged director of the episode. Kohei Kureta has also directed several other fantastic episodes in the Wano arc, such as 989, 978, and 954. Surely Kureta will do great work with One Piece Episode 1000, given his past Wano arc work.

The official preview for One Piece Episode 1000 is also something that has fans excited. Based on the title and the preview's closing scenes, we can expect to see the Straw Hats come together again. Their reunion scene was so great in the manga and really set the tone for the rest of Onigashima. Hopefully this translates well into the anime.

Community expectations

VINSMOKE MERCI @MerciusJambe13 A new One Piece chapter coming this Friday + Episode 1000 coming in the same weekend!! WE EATIN', BOYS!!! #ONEPIECE A new One Piece chapter coming this Friday + Episode 1000 coming in the same weekend!! WE EATIN', BOYS!!! #ONEPIECE https://t.co/fr3IkEFebA

For many longtime One Piece anime watchers and manga readers, the Wano arc easily boasts the highest peaks of either medium. One Piece Episode 1000 definitely has them excited for the Straw Hat reunion scene and are holding high standards for its adaptation. Given the attention Toei has given this episode, they’ll surely live up to fan expectations regarding One Piece Episode 1000.

Yet, there is always the possibility that Toei falls flat. They could mischoose which soundtrack to play when, or perhaps some transitional animation, which takes away from a beloved action shot. In an anime adaptation, all of these seemingly little details add up whether in a net positive or a net negative.

A great example of this is the “Roger laughed” scene as adapted in episode 968. The director of the episode chose to use the series’ first ending theme here while Roger laughs at Joy Boy’s tale.

Fans popped out of the stratosphere for this choice, as it reminded all of us how long and far we’ve come on this journey alongside the Straw Hats. We watched the crew grow from Luffy, Zoro, and Nami on two dinghies to a wide cast riding a ship rivaling Gol D. Roger’s. Little details like that really made the episodes that much more memorable for fans everywhere.

haya𓆓 ✧민우✧ @bymoonlightea When one piece episode 968 started playing memories When one piece episode 968 started playing memories https://t.co/uKJxS2swjT

All that being said, fans will hope that Kureta makes as shrewd and powerful a decision during the course of One Piece Episode 1000. In a world so vast and expansive, the details and little things are what will really make fans excited and turn a great episode into an all-time episode.

Final thoughts

One Piece Episode 1000 will be internet-breaking no matter what. Director Kohei Kureta has his work cut out for him, however, as he’ll have to make the little decisions that truly enhance the quality and memorability of the episode.

With all the community hype around One Piece Episode 1000, it’ll surely break the internet just off trends alone. Fans have been waiting a long time for this, and will surely be excited as long as the episode is somewhat decent. Again, hopefully, Kureta can find and make the right detailed choices to have One Piece Episode 1000 go down among the best in the anime's history.

