Black Clover chapter 316: Asta and Liebe pull off Infinity Slash Equinox

The unofficial English translation of Black Clover chapter 316 was just released and it delivers exactly what it promised in chapter 315. While the development of events might not shock anyone, mangaka Tabata Yuki’s art is incredible in this chapter, and the execution is nothing short of breath-taking.

Black Clover chapter 316 is titled “The Sword of the Unchosen”.

[MAJOR SPOILER FOR THE OFFICIAL RELEASE OF BLACK CLOVER CHAPTER 316]

Asta and Liebe’s Demon Slasher Katana in Black Clover chapter 316

TCB Scans @TCBScans

Be mindful online of official only readers!



Link to the chapter in our Bio.



#bc316 #blackclover316 #bcspoilers Chapter 316: "The Sword of the Unchosen" of Black Clover is out!Be mindful online of official only readers!Link to the chapter in our Bio. #blackclover316 spoilers Chapter 316: "The Sword of the Unchosen" of Black Clover is out!Be mindful online of official only readers!Link to the chapter in our Bio.#bc316 #blackclover316 #bcspoilers #blackclover316spoilers https://t.co/8R6T76wYvX

Black Clover chapter 316 begins right where chapter 315 left off, with Lucifero continuing to manifest, and the Black Bull Squad being unable to fend him off any longer. Like the previous chapter, chapter 316 then pans out to Asta standing alone in front of Lucifero’s gigantic shape. Asta then concentrates and speaks to the Black Bulls inside the Super-Sized Giant Bull, informing them that he might be able to save Captain Yami Sukehiro. As the black bulls affirm their faith in him, Asta and Liebe are shown to be sure that they will cut Lucifero.

Asta and Liebe remember their mother Licita’s death at Lucifer’s hands, and they resolve to avenge her death as well as to save Yami, their faces being drawn side by side to symbolize how perfectly in sync they are. With their 30 minutes up, they unleash their Devil Union Fourth Sword: “Demon Slasher” in Black Clover chapter 316.

Asta and Liebe then proclaim that since neither of them were chosen by mana, they will make their own choices, making the Demon Slasher Katana essentially the sword of the unchosen.

Infinity Slash Equinox (Image via TCBScans)

Then, starting from a similar stance as Yami’s, with the sword that Yami gifted them, Asta and Liebe use their move “Demon Slasher: Infinity Slash” Equinox in Black Clover chapter 316. Asta has clearly named it after Yami’s Dark Cloaked Dimension Slash Equinox. With his Infinity Slash Equinox, Asta and Liebe cut Lucifero’s manifestation right down the middle as Mereleona and Fuegoleon watch dumbfounded.

Captains Yami and William, who were at the center of the Qilphoth with which Lucifero had merged, fall down from the sky as the manifestation is destroyed. Asta explains that Demon Slasher is a sword that chooses what it cuts, and as such it will never harm the things that they want to protect. In the last page of Black Clover chapter 316 Yami and Nacht both realize that Asta has finally become Yami’s true successor as they say in unison,

“You pulled it off, Asta!”

In conclusion

The Demon Slasher Katana is Asta’s fourth sword after his Demon-Slayer Sword, Demon-Dweller Sword, and Demon-Destroyer Sword. Infinity Slash Equinox is clearly one of Asta’s most powerful attacks yet, but the Demon Slasher is also a sword that protects. As Asta continues to evolve, his repertoire will also grow.

With Yami and William saved, Lucifero’s manifestation has lost its source of power. How Lucifero retaliates remains to be seen in Black Clover chapter 317.

Also Read Article Continues below

Black Clover chapter 316 can be officially read on Viz.com and Manga Plus when it is released on Sunday, December 12.

Edited by R. Elahi