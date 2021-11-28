Black Clover Chapter 315: The Return of Asta

Black Clover Chapter 315 was officially released today, and like the leaks suggested, the fight between The Black Bulls and the Devil Lucifero comes to a jaw-dropping climax.

While this was a short chapter, many crucial things were revealed. Here is a breakdown and further speculation.

Asta and Liebe return to fight against Lucifero in Black Clover Chapter 315

Recap of Black Clover Chapter 314

Using Yami and William, the second gate of the Qilphoth channel opens and many smaller devils pour out. Lucifero manifests in the human realm by possessing these devils, while the Black Bulls combine into the Super-Sized Giant Bull and start to fight Lucifero. Asta and Nacht were not present there.

What happened in Black Clover Chapter 315?

Black Clover Chapter 315 starts with introducing the interior of the Black Bull Squad hideout inside the Super-Sized Giant Bull. Coincidentally, it seems reminiscent of the Power Rangers.

Luck Voltia senses the mana of Golden Dawn Squad Captain, William Vangeance, and Black Bull Squad Captain Yami Sukehiro. The Black Bull Squad intends to save them.

Nacht deducing Lucifero's current state (Image via TCBScans)

Black Clover Chapter 315 then cuts to Nacht Faust, who realizes that Lucifero has become one with the Qilphoth, making Yami and William the core of his possession. The manifestation is not complete, and they can stop it by saving the two captains and removing them from the channel.

However, in the next panel of Black Clover Chapter 315 Henry Legolant realizes that no matter how much mana he absorbs, Lucifero’s mana is not declining, rather only increasing.

Charmy and Vanessa are also at their limits by supplying mana and shielding the Super-Sized Giant Bull, respectively. Since unlike Lucifero, they do not have an infinite supply of mana. And indeed, the Super-Sized Giant Bull is clearly taking multiple damages and crumbling apart.

Fuegoleon and Mereoleona (Image via TCBScans, color: Subian_art)

Black Clover Chapter 315 then cuts to the manifestation attacking the citizens, but Fuegoleon and Mereoleona Vermilion easily defeat them using their fire magic, stunning everyone with their strength. But the gravity field increases to an extreme degree, and the Super-Sized Giant Bull is torn apart.

However, just when it seems like they are defeated, the members of the Black Bull Squad say that “it’ll be okay.” Black Clover Chapter 315 then shows a possessed hand drawing a sword from a Grimoire. As members of the Black Bull Squad call out Asta, he is shown holding the Demon Slasher Katana in his Unite form, with Liebe on his shoulder indicating that 30 minutes have passed.

Asta on the last page of Black Clover 315 (Image via TCBScans)

Speculations

Black Clover Chapter 315 shows Lucifero to be more powerful than most other antagonists in Black Clover manga so far. While saving Yami and William is a priority for the Black Bull Squad and the Golden Dawn Squad, they seem to be badly outclassed in terms of power.

The highlight of this chapter is clearly Asta’s return. The end note says that Asta will shine the light of hope upon darkness with his sword. It is symbolic that Asta is drawn in similar clothing to Yami, wielding the katana that Yami gave him. However, Asta’s right hand is still possessed.

It is clear that Black Clover Chapter 315 sets up an epic fight between Asta and Lucifero. It will be a treat to watch Asta fight with the Devil-Union version of the Demon-Slasher Katana. Some readers are even speculating about an Anti-Magic Dimension Slash, since Asta seems to have the right stance for it.

Mereoleona and Fuegoleon working together was also interesting, but Leopold was sorely missed.

Black Clover Chapter 315 is available on Viz.com, Shueisha’s official website, and in Weekly Shonen Jump. The manga goes on break next week, so Black Clover Chapter 316 will be released on December 12, launching a day earlier for some regions. It will be available on the same websites as Chapter 315.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan