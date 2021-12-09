Black Clover Chapter 317: Release date and time, where to read and more

It won't be long before Black Clover Chapter 317 finally releases. The past few weeks have been quite eventful, as readers witnessed Asta make an appearance with his demon slasher Katana.

Since Black Clover Chapter 316 is pending release as well, it is safe to say that there will be no spoilers for Chapter 317 anytime soon. Meanwhile, here’s everything known about Black Clover Chapter 317.

Black Clover Chapter 317 will be released in 10 days

Black Clover follows a pretty strict schedule when it comes to releasing manga chapters. Therefore, Chapter 317 will be released next Sunday, on 19 December 2021. There are no official statements confirming the release time, but fans can predict it with considerable accuracy by observing the release time of the previous chapters.

Accordingly, the release timings of Black Clover Chapter 317 for various regions have been mentioned below:

8.30 pm IST

3.00 pm GMT

10.00 am EDT

9.00 am CST

7.00 am PDT

12.30 am JST (20 December 2021)

The latest chapters of Black Clover are available on Viz for free. In order to access some of the older chapters, one would have to pay for a monthly subscription.

Black Clover Chapter 316 spoilers

In Chapter 316 of Black Clover, viewers will see Asta wield Yami’s katana, which will now be known as the Demon Slasher. Lucifero attempts to complete his worm transformation, which is when Asta cuts him in half. Asta and Liebe resolve not to let Lucifer enter this world again.

The two use the devil union and a new transformation takes place. In that time, their power significantly enhances and Asta begins to utilize the sword’s potential. In the upcoming chapter of Black Clover, fans will have every reason to be hyped, as Asta uses the “Fourth Sword ‘Demon Slasher’ Infinity Slash-Equinox” against Lucifero.

Also Read Article Continues below

The sword has a unique property that does not harm those who Asta and Liebe want to protect. Therefore, both Yami and Vangeance remain unaffected and fall from the sky, freeing the two captains from Lucifero’s coffins. This is merely leaked information and cannot be confirmed until the chapter is released.

Edited by Sabine Algur