Black Clover Chapter 316 raw scans: Infinity Slash Equinox, spoilers, where to read and more

Black Clover Chapter 316 raw scans were just leaked today. Black Clover manga returns after a week’s break, and mangaka Tabata Yuki delivers on that wait. The moment that fans anticipated the most has come true, and the execution will leave everyone speechless. Picking up directly from where Black Clover Chapter 315 left off, Asta returns in full glory. It seems his 30 minutes are up.

Black Clover Chapter 316 raw scans reveal Asta’s new Devil Union form

Black Clover Chapter 315 recap

Asta is the hope (Image via eYuler)

As Lucifero continued to manifest, the Black Bull squad tried to fight him in their Supersized Giant Bull, but they quickly ran out of mana. Nacht deduces that as long as they can save Yami and Vangeance, they will be able to cut off Lucifero’s power at the source, which is the Qilphoth with which Lucifero has merged. As gravity keeps increasing in Lucifero’s surrounding area, Mereoleona and Fuegoleon come together to help the citizens. When all seems hopeless, Black Clover Chapter 315 pans out to Asta, who is seen picking up the Demon Slasher Katana that Yami gave him, with Liebe on his shoulder.

Black Clover Chapter 316

Black Clover Chapter 316 raw scans start with Lucifero’s manifestation having taken a humongous form, with Nacht, Yami and William shocked and terrified. Black Clover Chapter 316 then pans out to Asta, who holds the Demon Slasher katana in the same pose as Yami, with Liebe aiding him. Asta and Liebe’s faces are shown side by side as they enter Devil Union, and Asta’s wings seem more spread out this time, with the Katana having turned pitch black. Asta then uses his new move inspired by Yami’s Dark Cloaked “Dimension Slash: Equinox” and “Fourth sword ‘Demon Slasher’ Infinity Slash: Equinox”.

As the Black Bulls and the Vermilion siblings watch spellbound, Asta’s Infinity Slash Equinox cuts Lucifero’s manifestation in half, opening up the path to the Qilphoth circle. Yami and Vangeance, who were trapped inside, fall to the ground. As Yami is falling, he sees Asta, and the Black Clover Chapter 316 raw scans show Nacht standing there dumbfounded. On the last panel of Black Clover Chapter 316 raw scans, Yami and Nacht are drawn side by side, and they say in unison,

“You did it, Asta.”

Black Clover Chapter 316 speculations and where to read

Black Clover Chapter 316 raw scans indicate that it would be another short chapter, but the theory about Asta’s use of the Demon Slasher Katana has come true. Asta’s Fourth Sword does not harm those Asta and Liebe want to protect, which is why Yami and William remain unharmed. With this, Asta seems to have finally turned the tide in this fight against Lucifero.

You did it, Asta. (image via readblackclover.com)

Black Clover Chapter 316 is slated to be released on December 12, Sunday, and will be available for reading at the following international times:

Pacific Time: 7.00 am

Central Time: 9.00 am

Eastern Time: 10.00 am

British Time: 3.00 pm

European Time: 4.00 pm

Indian Time: 8.30 pm

Philippine Time: 11.00 pm

Black Clover Chapter 316 can be read for free on both Viz.com and Manga Plus, although only the latest three chapters can be read for free on either platform.

