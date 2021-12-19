Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 169 explained: Fushiguro prepares for a final fight in Tokyo No.1 Colony

The official scans of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 169 were released today and it has left the readers with as many questions as answers. However, it seems that with Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 169, the Tokyo No.1 Colony segment has entered its last leg.

There is also a full color spread of Suguru Getou fighting Yuta Okkotsu to promote the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie. Chapter 169 is titled “Tokyo No.1 Colony, Part 9.”

Caution: This article contains spoilers!

Fushiguro’s new ally in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 169

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 168 recap

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 168, something that looks like an eyeball explodes near Fushiguro Megumi. It is revealed that Iori Hazenoki, a member of Reggie's gang with 35 points, is the one responsible. Iori's Curse Technique allows him to sever any part of his body, which will explode upon throwing and regenerate after each explosion.

Reggie’s Curse Technique allows him to turn a receipt into the object listed on said receipt. His name, Reggie Star, is clearly a pun on "Register" based on these receipts. Reggie has 41 points. Just as Megumi takes cover from their attacks, the person, whom Megumi threw down the building in the last chapter, returns unharmed. His name is Hari Chizuru, and is a part of Reggie's gang with 28 points.

Just then, Kogane announced that a rule had been added, allowing players to transfer points among themselves, which distracted everyone but Megumi, who realized this to be Yuuji's doing. In the confusion, Megumi killed Hari with the help of Max Elephant and Nue, earning five points. But this leaves Megumi too injured to use his Domain Expansion, when Iori and Reggie come down to attack him.

However, Megumi is unexpectedly saved by the comedian from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 146, Takaba Fumihiko, who withstands Iori's explosion with only minor injuries.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 169: Megumi and Takaba

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 169 begins with Takaba introducing himself to Megumi. Takaba says that he is 35 years old, and that he can detect evil from a single glance at someone’s face and Megumi has a pretty evil face. Megumi seems irritated with Takaba already, but he reminds himself that Takaba did save his life, so he should be able to trust him a little. Reggie and Hazenoki are surprised at Takaba’s entrance, and Hazenoki asks him “Which are you?”

zono/umi || semi-ia @nanaminute jjk chapter 169 (nice) spoiler



this is now my new fav reaction picture jjk chapter 169 (nice) spoilerthis is now my new fav reaction picture https://t.co/rjvcwvucRh

Takaba takes it to mean whether he is funny or unfunny, but Hazenoki clarifies that he meant to ask if Takaba is a new age sorcerer or an ancient sorcerer reawakened. However, Takaba bulldozes over him, saying that he has been inspired by Center Man, and he is incapable of cracking an unfunny joke. Which is why he immediately proceeds to make a terrible pun, which gets absolutely no reaction from the other three present. Two pages of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 169 are dedicated to the pun and the reaction to it.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 169: Takaba vs Hazenoki

FingersCrossed @FingersCro55ed

.

.

.

Yeah I'm sold on Takaba after one chapter, Gege is just a magician at making loveable characters in a short time span



#JujutsuKaisen #JJK Jujutsu Kaisen 169Yeah I'm sold on Takaba after one chapter, Gege is just a magician at making loveable characters in a short time span Jujutsu Kaisen 169...Yeah I'm sold on Takaba after one chapter, Gege is just a magician at making loveable characters in a short time span#JujutsuKaisen #JJK https://t.co/LBxyiK1my1

Next, in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 169, Takaba proclaims that he is still going to help Megumi, reminding Megumi of Todo Aoi. Takaba suddenly aims a solid kick at Hazenoki, but is unable to completely defeat him. Reggie is surprised that Takaba is that strong. Megumi tries to grab one of Reggie’s receipts by reaching out from his shadow, but Reggie leaps away. Megumi asks Takaba to take Hazenoki’s points first if he is going to kill him, but Takaba declines to “take away someone’s smile,” which might explain why he has zero points.

Takaba defeats Hazenoki using a series of confusing and bizarre moves inspired by variety shows that disclose nothing about his Cursed Technique, but it is unclear if he actually kills him. Megumi tells Takaba that he is glad that Takaba wasn’t an enemy, which is something Takaba always wanted to hear. Takaba leaves with good wishes to Megumi in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 169.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 169: Megumi vs Reggie

the biggest simp @moretosimp #JJK169 next chapter will be the most hype chapter for sure. it has been a long time since we saw megumi serious fight #JJKspoilers next chapter will be the most hype chapter for sure. it has been a long time since we saw megumi serious fight #JJKspoilers #JJK169 https://t.co/tRSLoPqcnc

After Megumi confirms that it was indeed Yuuji who got Higuruma to change the rules and that his friend is alright, he realizes that he has nothing left to do in this colony or in Shinjuku. He resolves to leave the colony after he fights Reggie. On the last page of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 169, Reggie and Megumi get ready to fight, with Megumi vowing to fight earnestly without holding back.

Final Thoughts

monkeydgod @monkeydmeme #JJKSpoilers #JJK169



nah he wildin. Left their smile in their uterus? nah he wildin. Left their smile in their uterus? #JJKSpoilers #JJK169 nah he wildin. Left their smile in their uterus? https://t.co/Ha7bP6DJQE

Takaba’s attacks in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 169 were not concrete enough for the readers to discern his Cursed Technique, and his and Hazenoki’s fight was too abrupt. With Takaba, Akutami has now introduced successive characters who have served only as plot devices, despite so much build up. The culling game arc is paced slower than Shibuya arc, which allows a lot of characters to be introduced, but Akutami has fleshed out only Higuruma so far.

However, a satisfactory fight is sure to take place in the next chapter. Against Reggie, who can turn any receipt into the objects listed on it, Megumi’s growth will be properly tested, but it is hard to say if his Shikigami and Domain will both be used. With Yuuji heading for Megumi, and Megumi planning to leave this colony after finishing his fight with Reggie, it is clear that the Tokyo No.1 Colony segment is coming to a close, and with Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 169 over, the manga will now move forward to the next part in the Culling Game arc.

Where to read

Also Read Article Continues below

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 169 is officially available on Viz.com and Manga Plus, although only the latest three chapters can be read for free. Weekly Shonen Jump will likely be on a break next week, in which case Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 170 will be released on January 2, 2022. However, Jujutsu Kaisen will take the Jump Super Stage at the Jump Festa 2022 on day two, December 19, so fans can look forward to that for the week.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider