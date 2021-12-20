Shonen Jump goes on break: new release dates and timings for One Piece, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, Black Clover, Mashle, and more

According to the release schedule on Manga Plus, Weekly Shonen Jump will be taking a break this week. There will be no chapters released on December 26 for all Weekly Shonen Jump serializations. This includes One Piece, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, Black Clover, Dr Stone, Mashle, and more.

Here is a detailed list of which titles will be delayed and which titles will release this week.

Next release date and time for all major Shonen Jump titles

Shonen Jump @shonenjump One Piece, Ch. 1,035: Zolo discovers the true nature of his seemingly invulnerable opponent! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3E4Aktc One Piece, Ch. 1,035: Zolo discovers the true nature of his seemingly invulnerable opponent! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3E4Aktc https://t.co/7XIuYITEbt

It was rumored earlier this week that some of Shonen Jump’s biggest titles might be on break on December 26. Manga Plus recently confirmed this. Shueisha’s Jump Festa 2022 was held on December 18 and 19, and in lieu of the convention, Weekly Shounen Jump has postponed all of its serialization.

However, the monthly serializations and manga chapters released on Shonen Jump + are still said to keep to their schedules at the time of writing.

Weekly Shounen Jump

Shonen Jump @shonenjump My Hero Academia, Ch. 338: The young heroes of Class 1-A try to make sense of their shocking betrayal! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/324cIYG My Hero Academia, Ch. 338: The young heroes of Class 1-A try to make sense of their shocking betrayal! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/324cIYG https://t.co/e3ZEaeYlwq

All Weekly Shonen Jump titles are on break this week. However, next week, instead of Sunday, January 2, 2022, they will come out on Monday, January 3, 2022 (January 4 for some regions).

Below is a list of the upcoming chapters for all major Weekly Shonen Jump titles, as well as a few up-and-coming series that readers might enjoy.

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Jujutsu Kaisen, Ch. 169: Megumi’s fight gets interrupted by an eccentric with an abundance of personality! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/31WItTC Jujutsu Kaisen, Ch. 169: Megumi’s fight gets interrupted by an eccentric with an abundance of personality! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/31WItTC https://t.co/PydLbsdCg6

One Piece Chapter 1036

My Hero Academia chapter 339

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 170

Black Clover chapter 318

Dr Stone chapter 224

Mashle chapter 91

Ayashimon chapter 7

Ayakashi Triangle chapter 74

Undead Unluck chapter 93

Blue Box chapter 35

Shounen Jump+

All the manga serialized digitally on Shueisha’s online platform Shonen Jump+ will be keeping to their regular release schedule.

Spy X Family chapter 58 will be released on December 26

Kaiju No. 8 (Monster #8) chapter 53 will be released on December 23

Dandadan chapter 37 will be released on December 20

Monthly releases

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Random Twitter Question: Do you like mean old Vegeta from the Dragon Ball Z days, or nicer Vegeta from the Dragon Ball Super era? Or both? bit.ly/3fKRthk Random Twitter Question: Do you like mean old Vegeta from the Dragon Ball Z days, or nicer Vegeta from the Dragon Ball Super era? Or both? bit.ly/3fKRthk https://t.co/qGhTbfKeaj

All of Shueisha’s Monthly releases will keep to their schedule as of yet. It has not yet been disclosed if they will take a break on their next issue. The three most popular titles on the monthly release schedule are listed below. All of them will be released on December 20.

Boruto chapter 65

Dragon Ball Super chapter 79

Seraph of The End chapter 110

Release time for different regions

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Dr. STONE, Ch. 223: The day is finally here, Team Science is blasting off! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3e1CYoO Dr. STONE, Ch. 223: The day is finally here, Team Science is blasting off! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3e1CYoO https://t.co/0xqNRKwbdu

The chapters will be officially available at the following international times on their respective release dates:

Pacific Time: 7 AM

Central Time: 9 AM

Eastern Time: 10 AM

British Time: 3 PM

Central European Time: 4 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 PM

Australian central time: 12.30 AM, the next day

Where to read

All Shonen Jump titles are available on Manga Plus and Viz.com. However, only the first 3 and latest 3 chapters can be read for free on either platform. The exceptions to this are Kaiju No. 8 and Ayashimon, all of the chapters of these two manga are available for free on Manga Plus.

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Blue Box, Ch. 34: Hina wrestles with her feelings at the fireworks festival! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3e0tdY0 Blue Box, Ch. 34: Hina wrestles with her feelings at the fireworks festival! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3e0tdY0 https://t.co/oTehtG4yMZ

Jump Festa 2022 dominated the Animanga world this week, and it seems prudent of Shueisha to give a break to its employees and mangakas, especially in light of the recent health issues faced by some popular Shonen Jump mangakas.

Weekly Shonen Jump is rumored to go on break again on the second week of January due to the new year celebrations, and we will get to know the authenticity of this information on January 3, 2022.

Saman