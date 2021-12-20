Shonen Jump goes on break: new release dates and timings for One Piece, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, Black Clover, Mashle, and more

According to the release schedule on Manga Plus, Weekly Shonen Jump will be taking a break this week. There will be no chapters released on December 26 for all Weekly Shonen Jump serializations. This includes One Piece, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, Black Clover, Dr Stone, Mashle, and more.
Here is a detailed list of which titles will be delayed and which titles will release this week.
Next release date and time for all major Shonen Jump titles
It was rumored earlier this week that some of Shonen Jump’s biggest titles might be on break on December 26. Manga Plus recently confirmed this. Shueisha’s Jump Festa 2022 was held on December 18 and 19, and in lieu of the convention, Weekly Shounen Jump has postponed all of its serialization.
However, the monthly serializations and manga chapters released on Shonen Jump + are still said to keep to their schedules at the time of writing.
Weekly Shounen Jump
All Weekly Shonen Jump titles are on break this week. However, next week, instead of Sunday, January 2, 2022, they will come out on Monday, January 3, 2022 (January 4 for some regions).
Below is a list of the upcoming chapters for all major Weekly Shonen Jump titles, as well as a few up-and-coming series that readers might enjoy.
- One Piece Chapter 1036
- My Hero Academia chapter 339
- Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 170
- Black Clover chapter 318
- Dr Stone chapter 224
- Mashle chapter 91
- Ayashimon chapter 7
- Ayakashi Triangle chapter 74
- Undead Unluck chapter 93
- Blue Box chapter 35
Shounen Jump+
All the manga serialized digitally on Shueisha’s online platform Shonen Jump+ will be keeping to their regular release schedule.
- Spy X Family chapter 58 will be released on December 26
- Kaiju No. 8 (Monster #8) chapter 53 will be released on December 23
- Dandadan chapter 37 will be released on December 20
Monthly releases
All of Shueisha’s Monthly releases will keep to their schedule as of yet. It has not yet been disclosed if they will take a break on their next issue. The three most popular titles on the monthly release schedule are listed below. All of them will be released on December 20.
- Boruto chapter 65
- Dragon Ball Super chapter 79
- Seraph of The End chapter 110
Release time for different regions
The chapters will be officially available at the following international times on their respective release dates:
- Pacific Time: 7 AM
- Central Time: 9 AM
- Eastern Time: 10 AM
- British Time: 3 PM
- Central European Time: 4 PM
- Indian Standard Time: 8.30 PM
- Australian central time: 12.30 AM, the next day
Where to read
All Shonen Jump titles are available on Manga Plus and Viz.com. However, only the first 3 and latest 3 chapters can be read for free on either platform. The exceptions to this are Kaiju No. 8 and Ayashimon, all of the chapters of these two manga are available for free on Manga Plus.
Jump Festa 2022 dominated the Animanga world this week, and it seems prudent of Shueisha to give a break to its employees and mangakas, especially in light of the recent health issues faced by some popular Shonen Jump mangakas.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Weekly Shonen Jump is rumored to go on break again on the second week of January due to the new year celebrations, and we will get to know the authenticity of this information on January 3, 2022.