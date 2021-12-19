'One Piece' Super Stage unveils character designs for One Piece Film: Red at Jump Festa 2022

One Piece was the show-stopper at Jump Festa 2022 and fans were not disappointed with how the last event at Jump Super Stage was held. With One Piece reaching the 1000th chapter and 100th volume of the manga and the 1000 episode of the anime this year, it is no wonder that Shueisha saved it last.

The voice actors of the Straw Hat Pirates were present and, they live-acted some of the manga scenes. But the highlight was the character designs of One Piece Film: Red, with mangaka Eiichiro Oda’s letter being a sweet reward for the fans.

One Piece Super Stage brings Jump Festa 2022 to a brilliant finish

The One Piece panel entered the Jump Super Stage to the tunes of the 1000th episode version of “We Are,” dressed in their respective character-themed kimonos.

The panel consisted of Mayumi Tanaka (Luffy), Kazuya Nakai (Zoro), Akemi Okamura (Nami), Kappei Yamaguchi (Usopp), Hiroaki Hirata (Sanji), Ikue Ōtani (Chopper), Yuriko Yamaguchi (Robin), Kazuki Yao (Franky), and Katsuhisa Hōki (Jinbe). Cho (Brook) was not present, and he was sorely missed by the fans.

The cast live-acted some of the most beloved manga panels, with Mayumi-San acting out multiple solo and paired scenes, and several games and conversations took place.

The teaser for One Piece Film: Red, which was released in November this year, was played once more, after which the character designs for all ten Straw Hat Pirates were revealed. Mangaka Eiichiro Oda had also drawn an illustration of Luffy for today’s Super Stage event at Jump Festa 2022.

Mangaka Eiichiro Oda had sent a letter, which Mayumi-San read out. Oda first thanked his readers and the viewers of the One Piece anime for helping them reach the 1000th mark in both the manga and anime. He praised the recently announced casting of the live-action movie. Regarding One Piece Film: Red, Oda wrote:

“Who is it about, Shanks or Luffy? Shanks is still a bit of a mysterious character. What is his relationship with the girl? Is he going to meet Luffy? This is the first time that Shanks has appeared in a film like this, isn’t it? I was told not to announce anything, but I wrote it, so I win.”

Oda emphasized that One Piece manga will have its 25th anniversary next year, and that Shueisha has a lot of things planned. Most importantly, Oda said that he could not believe that the Wano arc is still going, but he wanted to draw an end to it very soon.

Based on this and Oda’s declaration from last year, many fans speculate that Shanks will most probably show up at the end of the Wano arc. He urged his readers to concentrate on Luffy, saying:

“Luffy! Please pay attention to the main character.”

The cast of the Hollywood live action adaptation had sent a video message which was played. The event ended with the cast singing “Family” live on stage.

Final thoughts

While no concrete dates were announced for One Piece Film: Red, the cast did reassure fans that a trailer will show up soon. In terms of information, not much was released other than the character designs, but the entire event was designed and conducted to satisfy the fans of One Piece and Jump Festa.

With One Piece Super Stage, Jump Festa 2022 came to a close, and fans look forward to meeting their beloved artists next year at Jump Festa.

