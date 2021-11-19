One Piece 'Red': New anime film confirmed for 2022 one day before episode 1000 release

The excitement of One Piece fans is growing exponentially as they await the release of episode 1000. Some One Piece fans foresee a major announcement being made when the upcoming episode launches.

Sources confirm that a One Piece movie, titled Red, is well into the production stage. The official One Piece movie website states that it will be released on 6 August 2022. While this is not an official statement, fans can expect an announcement when episode 1000 is released.

One Piece fans are having quite the week. Episode 1000 is merely hours away from being released. In addition to that, fans received some huge news that confirmed a One Piece movie titled Red being in the works. According to the official website, the movie is set to premiere on 6 August 2022.

While some fans would like to wait for the official announcement, the sources seem credible and speculation will most likely be confirmed when episode 1000 is released. Until then, fans will have to sit tight and wait for the official statement.

Sources have gotten their hands on a note written by Eiichiro Oda that talks about the movie being in the works. Fans were quick to discuss the details of the note as the english translation revealed some important information regarding the movie.

One fan noticed how the title on the note had three scar marks on the letter “D”. One Piece fans believe the scars were added in order to hint at the possibility of having Red-Haired Shanks as one of the main characters in the movie. Despite releasing 999 episodes, Red-Haired Shanks had very little screen time in the series.

Shanks is the reason Monkey D. Luffy set sail on a pirate adventure of his own. It will be interesting to see Shanks show his true powers in the movie.

It is important to note that the aforementioned information is not based on official announcements. That being said, fans should receive an official statement from Eiichiro Oda or Toei Animation when One Piece Episode 1000 is released on 20 November 2021.

