My Hero Academia Super Stage teases Season 6 and manga completion at Jump Festa 2022

My Hero Academia Season 6 was confirmed in November 2021, and fans have been waiting for the promotional video to be released ever since. Most of them correctly guessed that the reveal will come during the Jump Festa 2022. But what the Hero Academia event had in store was much more than what fans had expected.

My Hero Academia Jump Super Stage Highlights

The participants for this year’s My Hero Academia Super Stage were the voice actors for Shigaraki Tomura (Uchiyama Kouki), Himiko Toga (Fukuen Misato), Bakugou Katsuki (Okamoto Nobuhiko), Uraraka Ochaco (Sakura Ayane) and Midoriya Izuku (Yamashita Daiki).

Manga panel from My Hero Academia Chapter 306 (Image via Reddit)

While discussing their respective characters and the series in general, they also take a look at some manga panels from recent chapters, including the opening scene of Chapter 306. Following that, announcements and reveals begin.

Season 6 official trailer and release date

Shonen Jump News - Unofficial @WSJ_manga My Hero Academia Season 6 PV, Scheduled to air in Fall 2022 My Hero Academia Season 6 PV, Scheduled to air in Fall 2022 https://t.co/SaKBzdZ98b

Jump Super Stage released the first official trailer for My Hero Academia Season 6. Adapting what is commonly known as the “war arc” of the manga, the trailer shows the two sides, heroes and villains, gathering their forces as they grimly prepare for what they realize will be an all-out war.

The end of Season 5 teased the beginning of this arc in the upcoming season by showing Shigaraki Tomura becoming the leader of the Paranormal Liberation Front and the heroes-in-training of U.A. Academy practicing evacuation drills.

Yamashita Daiki and Okamoto Nobuhiko, alongside Uchiyama Kouki and Shimono Hiro also did a special My Hero Academia x My Villain Academia collab radio show on Day 1 of Jump Festa 2022 to commemorate the sixth season.

No specific release date has been revealed yet but it is confirmed to air in 2022.

Horikoshi Kohei’s message

☆オードリーAudrey☆ @aitaikimochi In Horikoshi's message for the My Hero Academia super stage event at Jump Festa 2022, he says if things go according to plan, the story will be complete within one year.



If things don't go according to plan, he'll have Deku's voice actor read another letter of his next year lol. In Horikoshi's message for the My Hero Academia super stage event at Jump Festa 2022, he says if things go according to plan, the story will be complete within one year.If things don't go according to plan, he'll have Deku's voice actor read another letter of his next year lol. https://t.co/3fKwD1OmgA

Possibly the biggest surprise of the Super Stage event was My Hero Academia creator Horikoshi Kohei’s message. The author/illustrator stated that unless any unforeseen obstacles lead to a change of plans or schedules, the manga will probably come to a conclusion before the end of 2022.

☆オードリーAudrey☆ @aitaikimochi



-Manga will finish in about 1 year if things go smoothly

-Bakugou will have a huge role to play

-Toga & Ochako will have a confrontation scene

-Shigaraki is Deku's greatest obstacle- will he be able to save him?



#MHA #BNHA Horikoshi's message from Jump Festa 2022 summary:-Manga will finish in about 1 year if things go smoothly-Bakugou will have a huge role to play-Toga & Ochako will have a confrontation scene-Shigaraki is Deku's greatest obstacle- will he be able to save him? Horikoshi's message from Jump Festa 2022 summary:-Manga will finish in about 1 year if things go smoothly-Bakugou will have a huge role to play-Toga & Ochako will have a confrontation scene-Shigaraki is Deku's greatest obstacle- will he be able to save him?#MHA #BNHA https://t.co/qjkqp7yHCK

The participating actors in this year's Jump Festa event also suggest that besides Shigaraki and Deku, Bakugou, Uraraka and Himiko will also have significant roles in Season 6.

Movie and live-action announcements

Other announcements made during the My Hero Academia Super Stage include blu-ray and DVD availability of World Heroes Mission, the third movie in the franchise, from February 6, 2022.

A live stage play based on the series has also been announced to run from December 24-26, 2021.

Also Read Article Continues below

Horikoshi Kohei’s message regarding the impending end of the series has been a major and unexpected surprise for fans, and a complete game-changer. A lot of theories that manga readers of My Hero Academia came up with would be rendered null and void, with new theories and possibilities cropping up.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee