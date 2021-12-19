My Hero Academia Super Stage teases Season 6 and manga completion at Jump Festa 2022

My Hero Academia Season 6 was confirmed in November 2021, and fans have been waiting for the promotional video to be released ever since. Most of them correctly guessed that the reveal will come during the Jump Festa 2022. But what the Hero Academia event had in store was much more than what fans had expected.
My Hero Academia Jump Super Stage Highlights
The participants for this year’s My Hero Academia Super Stage were the voice actors for Shigaraki Tomura (Uchiyama Kouki), Himiko Toga (Fukuen Misato), Bakugou Katsuki (Okamoto Nobuhiko), Uraraka Ochaco (Sakura Ayane) and Midoriya Izuku (Yamashita Daiki).
While discussing their respective characters and the series in general, they also take a look at some manga panels from recent chapters, including the opening scene of Chapter 306. Following that, announcements and reveals begin.
Season 6 official trailer and release date
Jump Super Stage released the first official trailer for My Hero Academia Season 6. Adapting what is commonly known as the “war arc” of the manga, the trailer shows the two sides, heroes and villains, gathering their forces as they grimly prepare for what they realize will be an all-out war.
The end of Season 5 teased the beginning of this arc in the upcoming season by showing Shigaraki Tomura becoming the leader of the Paranormal Liberation Front and the heroes-in-training of U.A. Academy practicing evacuation drills.
Yamashita Daiki and Okamoto Nobuhiko, alongside Uchiyama Kouki and Shimono Hiro also did a special My Hero Academia x My Villain Academia collab radio show on Day 1 of Jump Festa 2022 to commemorate the sixth season.
No specific release date has been revealed yet but it is confirmed to air in 2022.
Horikoshi Kohei’s message
Possibly the biggest surprise of the Super Stage event was My Hero Academia creator Horikoshi Kohei’s message. The author/illustrator stated that unless any unforeseen obstacles lead to a change of plans or schedules, the manga will probably come to a conclusion before the end of 2022.
The participating actors in this year's Jump Festa event also suggest that besides Shigaraki and Deku, Bakugou, Uraraka and Himiko will also have significant roles in Season 6.
Movie and live-action announcements
Other announcements made during the My Hero Academia Super Stage include blu-ray and DVD availability of World Heroes Mission, the third movie in the franchise, from February 6, 2022.
A live stage play based on the series has also been announced to run from December 24-26, 2021.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Horikoshi Kohei’s message regarding the impending end of the series has been a major and unexpected surprise for fans, and a complete game-changer. A lot of theories that manga readers of My Hero Academia came up with would be rendered null and void, with new theories and possibilities cropping up.