My Hero Academia Super Stage teases Season 6 and manga completion at Jump Festa 2022

My Hero Academia Season 6 trailer: The beginning of the war arc (Image via YouTube)
ARUNDHOTI PALIT
ANALYST
Modified Dec 19, 2021 07:10 PM IST
My Hero Academia Season 6 was confirmed in November 2021, and fans have been waiting for the promotional video to be released ever since. Most of them correctly guessed that the reveal will come during the Jump Festa 2022. But what the Hero Academia event had in store was much more than what fans had expected.

https://t.co/ZJLN9XC2cI

My Hero Academia Jump Super Stage Highlights

#ジャンプフェスタ2022】2日間、オンラインと会場でありがとうございました!『僕のヒーローアカデミア』堀越耕平先生のジャンプ本誌連載、22年秋放送のTVアニメ6期、応援よろしくお願いします!6期PV▼youtu.be/cfuVNKVpEscアニメ公式HP▼heroaca.com#heroaca_a #ヒロアカ https://t.co/sPCBQoULQx

The participants for this year’s My Hero Academia Super Stage were the voice actors for Shigaraki Tomura (Uchiyama Kouki), Himiko Toga (Fukuen Misato), Bakugou Katsuki (Okamoto Nobuhiko), Uraraka Ochaco (Sakura Ayane) and Midoriya Izuku (Yamashita Daiki).

Manga panel from My Hero Academia Chapter 306 (Image via Reddit)
While discussing their respective characters and the series in general, they also take a look at some manga panels from recent chapters, including the opening scene of Chapter 306. Following that, announcements and reveals begin.

Season 6 official trailer and release date

My Hero Academia Season 6 PV, Scheduled to air in Fall 2022 https://t.co/SaKBzdZ98b

Jump Super Stage released the first official trailer for My Hero Academia Season 6. Adapting what is commonly known as the “war arc” of the manga, the trailer shows the two sides, heroes and villains, gathering their forces as they grimly prepare for what they realize will be an all-out war.

The end of Season 5 teased the beginning of this arc in the upcoming season by showing Shigaraki Tomura becoming the leader of the Paranormal Liberation Front and the heroes-in-training of U.A. Academy practicing evacuation drills.

Yamashita Daiki and Okamoto Nobuhiko, alongside Uchiyama Kouki and Shimono Hiro also did a special My Hero Academia x My Villain Academia collab radio show on Day 1 of Jump Festa 2022 to commemorate the sixth season.

#ジャンプフェスタ2022 ONLINE】この後16:15からYouTube @TOHOanimationチャンネルで、#ヒロアカ ラジオ「オールマイトニッポン」×「ありがとう敵<ヴィラン>連合です」コラボスペシャルをライブ配信!昨日とほんの少しだけ内容が違います。ぜひご覧ください▼youtu.be/tsVyHZs-KAU#heroaca_a https://t.co/pcKf1KIxHL

No specific release date has been revealed yet but it is confirmed to air in 2022.

Horikoshi Kohei’s message

In Horikoshi's message for the My Hero Academia super stage event at Jump Festa 2022, he says if things go according to plan, the story will be complete within one year.If things don't go according to plan, he'll have Deku's voice actor read another letter of his next year lol. https://t.co/3fKwD1OmgA

Possibly the biggest surprise of the Super Stage event was My Hero Academia creator Horikoshi Kohei’s message. The author/illustrator stated that unless any unforeseen obstacles lead to a change of plans or schedules, the manga will probably come to a conclusion before the end of 2022.

Horikoshi's message from Jump Festa 2022 summary:-Manga will finish in about 1 year if things go smoothly-Bakugou will have a huge role to play-Toga & Ochako will have a confrontation scene-Shigaraki is Deku's greatest obstacle- will he be able to save him?#MHA #BNHA https://t.co/qjkqp7yHCK

The participating actors in this year's Jump Festa event also suggest that besides Shigaraki and Deku, Bakugou, Uraraka and Himiko will also have significant roles in Season 6.

Movie and live-action announcements

2/16(水)発売 #ヒロアカ 劇場版『#ワールドヒーローズミッション』Blu-ray&DVDプルスウルトラ版の特典として、新作アニメ《旅立ち》が収録決定!劇場公開時の入場者プレゼント「Vol. Wolrd Heroes」掲載の堀越耕平先生描き下ろし漫画がアニメ化です。ミッション前、空港で起きた騒動とは…?#heroaca_a https://t.co/X3j4OZt67G

Other announcements made during the My Hero Academia Super Stage include blu-ray and DVD availability of World Heroes Mission, the third movie in the franchise, from February 6, 2022.

A live stage play based on the series has also been announced to run from December 24-26, 2021.

Horikoshi Kohei’s message regarding the impending end of the series has been a major and unexpected surprise for fans, and a complete game-changer. A lot of theories that manga readers of My Hero Academia came up with would be rendered null and void, with new theories and possibilities cropping up.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee
