My Hero Academia season 6: New art and more to be revealed at Jump Festa 2022

My Hero Academia season 6 was officially confirmed to be in production in November 2021, along with a brand new key visual. Fans have since been eagerly waiting for more updates on the sixth season of the series, anticipating its return as early as Summer 2022. December’s Jump Festa 2022 provides the perfect venue for such reveals.

My Hero Academia stage at Jump Festa 2022

Jump Festa and possible season 6 info reveal

My Hero Academia panel is assigned to the Jump Super Stage. The panel will feature members of the main cast of the series as they discuss the My Hero Academia series. Kouki Uchiyama and Misato Fukuen have both expressed their delight at being able to participate at Jump Festa Stage after quite some time on the official Jump Festa website.

This has only added to fans’ suspicions due to season 5 ending with Shigaraki being set to play a significant role in season 6 as All-For-One’s successor and the new leader of the Paranormal Liberation Front. It is expected that the event will reveal more information regarding My Hero Academia season 6 release date, maybe even a promotional video.

My Hero Academia Super Stage schedule

The My Hero Academia Super Stage will be an in-person event held at Makuhari Messe event hall, but will also be streamed live on the Jump Festa official website and their official YouTube channel. Beginning at 2:40 PM (JST) on Day 2 of Jump Festa 2022 on December 19, 2021, the performers for this stage will be:

Daiki Yamashita (voice actor of Izuku Midoriya)

Nobuhiko Okamoto (voice actor of Katsuki Bakugou)

Ayane Sakura (voice actor of Ochaco Uraraka)

Kouki Uchiyama (voice actor of Tomura Shigaraki)

Misato Fukuen (voice actor of Toga Himiko)

More about My Hero Academia season 6

The sixth season of the popular shonen action series is expected to adapt the much-anticipated “war arc” of the manga series, which anticipates an all-out war between the Hero society and the villains of the series. Season 5 of My Hero Academia establishes the foundation for this arc through Hawks’ ominous message to Endeavor, and the heroes-in-training being sent to hero agencies as interns to season them for an impending disaster.

Shigaraki defeating Re-Destro and taking over the Meta-Liberation Army becomes the locus of power that heroes must go up against. Deku learning about the true potential of the One-For-All quirk and manifesting its abilities one by one is another thing fans are looking forward to in season 6.

