'Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku' anime key visual to be revealed at Jump Festa 2022

Yuji Kaku’s Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku manga is all set to get an anime adaptation in 2022, and what better occasion to release new information for the new anime series than Jump Festa 2022?

With the anime and manga mega event attracting thousands of fans every year, it is just the kind of exposure needed to kickstart a new series.

'Jigokuraku' key visual to be unveiled at Jump Festa 2022

The original manga became the most popular series to appear in the Shonen Jump+ magazine in August 2018. With the steadily rising sales of the manga, climbing to over 3.6 million copies in April 2021, it was only a matter of time before the series got an animated feature.

It's placed at the 12th position of the best-selling manga in Japan during the week of April 26 to May 2

The Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku anime was first announced in January 2021, in the eighth issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The anime is confirmed to be in production by TWIN ENGINE, with a new key visual and promotional video to be released during Jump Festa 2022.





PV & KV will presented at Jump Festa 2022



"JIGOKURAKU: Hell's Paradise" anime adaptation will be produced by TWIN ENGINE
PV & KV will presented at Jump Festa 2022

Schedule for 'Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku' at Jump Festa 2022

Jigokuraku will be adapted as a stage play🙌

Jigokuraku is getting a Studio stage on Day 2 of Jump Festa 2022 in Jump Studio RED. Along with more about the anime and its release, the event will also reportedly unveil new information about a stage play that the manga is set to get, announced in November 2021.





Here is the list in order of passage👇

JUMP FESTA 2022: Here is the lineup of the Jump Festa 2022 event scheduled for December 18 and 19. You will find the list of animes for each course with their respective schedules. "Japanese Timetables"
Here is the list in order of passage👇

The online event will be available for live-streaming on the official website and Youtube channel for Jump Festa, beginning at 10:35 AM JST on December 19, 2021.

What is the 'Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku' anime about?

Set in Edo-era Japan, the horror fantasy series begins with the exalted “strongest ninja” of Iwagakure, Gabimaru, who is captured during an assassination attempt and sentenced to death. However, due to his rigorous training as an assassin since birth and his superhuman body, he survives every attempt made to execute him.

It is then that his executioner, a highly skilled swordswoman from the Yamada Asaemon family, Sagiri suggests he try to have the Shogunate pardon all his crimes, by traveling to Shinsenkyo, south-west of the Ryukyu Kingdom, to search for and obtain the Elixir of Immortality.

Having already lost several expedition teams, the Shogunate now sends a band of death row convicts, with each being assigned a Yamada Asaemon swordsman. To earn their freedom, the convicts must return with both the elixir and with the Yamada Asaemon alive.

