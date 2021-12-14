'The Devil is a Part-Timer!' Season 2: Release date, trailer, where to watch, and more

Like Bleach, The Devil is a Part-Timer! is getting a new season after eight years. Fans almost gave up hope for the renewal of this fantasy series. But with the 2021 draw-down, it is Christmas-come-early as audiences get another anime sequel trailer announcement.

'The Devil is a Part-Timer!' Season 2 expected release date

Initially starting as a light novel, The Devil is a Part-Timer! soon became popular enough to get two manga adaptations and a 13-episode anime series in 2013. The light novel began in 2011 and finally ended in 2020 with 27 volumes.

With the storyline finally reaching its conclusion, a second season for the anime was first announced during the 2020 Kadokawa Light Novel Expo. The first teaser trailer dropped in March 2021.

The Devil is a Part-Timer! is scheduled for a July 2022 release, though the exact dates have not yet been revealed. The second season of the anime will be taken up once more by Studio 3Hz under Daisuke Chikushi.

Season 2 trailer and key visual

The season 2 key visual was released on December 12, 2021. Fans noticed that the art style for this season is different compared to the first season. But after the teaser trailer's release, most agree that 'different' doesn't mean it's terrible.

The series protagonist, Sadao Maou’s demon form, looks incredibly menacing in this new style, though it gives the series more of an isekai-esque ambiance.

The official trailer for The Devil is a Part-Timer! season 2 dropped alongside the key visual. It expanded on the teaser trailer and gave audiences a better look at what to expect in the much-awaited new season.

Where to watch

While there hasn't been an official announcement yet regarding streaming of The Devil is a Part-Timer! season 2 anime, season 1 was aired on Funimation and is also available on Netflix and Hulu.

Season 2 was announced on the official Funimation and Crunchyroll blogs, so the new season may be available on both streaming platforms.

Season 2 cast

Daisuke Chikushi, Ydai Iino, and Yoshihiro Takeda would return as character designer and chief animation. The cast from season 1 will also be reprising their roles in season 2, with Ryota Osaka as Sadao Maou, Yoko Hikisa as Emi Yusa, Nao Toyama as Chiho Sasaki, Tomoki Ono as Shirou Ashiya, Hiro Shimono as Lucifer, and Kanae Ito as Suzuno Kamazuki.

Hina Kino will be appearing in season 2 as the voice of Alas Ramus.

What to expect from season 2

The Devil is a Part-Timer! is a fantasy series with elements of comedy, action, and romance. Season 2 will likely pick up where season 1 left off. Maou became friends with more supernatural beings disguised as humans, who also struggled to survive in the modern-day Tokyo economy.

The trailer also introduced Alas Ramus, a little girl born out of a golden apple who claims to be Maou and Emi’s child.

