'The Devil is a Part-Timer!' Season 2: Release date, trailer, where to watch, and more

The Devil is a Part-Timer! official art (Image via wallpapersden.com)
ARUNDHOTI PALIT
ANALYST
Modified Dec 14, 2021 05:58 PM IST
Feature

Like Bleach, The Devil is a Part-Timer! is getting a new season after eight years. Fans almost gave up hope for the renewal of this fantasy series. But with the 2021 draw-down, it is Christmas-come-early as audiences get another anime sequel trailer announcement.

'The Devil is a Part-Timer!' Season 2 expected release date

My #anime news of the week (12/7/21-12/13/21). #TheDevilisaPartTimer 2nd Season to debut in July 2022! And a new trailer! That's all I got for ya this week. cafeange.blogspot.com/2021/12/anime-… #hatarakumaosama https://t.co/hcYsJtsAPs

Initially starting as a light novel, The Devil is a Part-Timer! soon became popular enough to get two manga adaptations and a 13-episode anime series in 2013. The light novel began in 2011 and finally ended in 2020 with 27 volumes.

With the storyline finally reaching its conclusion, a second season for the anime was first announced during the 2020 Kadokawa Light Novel Expo. The first teaser trailer dropped in March 2021.

The Devil is a Part-Timer! is scheduled for a July 2022 release, though the exact dates have not yet been revealed. The second season of the anime will be taken up once more by Studio 3Hz under Daisuke Chikushi.

Season 2 trailer and key visual

【続報】フリーター魔王さまの庶民派ファンタジー、波乱のTVアニメ第2幕‼️　🚲🍼🍼🍼🍼🍼🍼🍼🍼 --- 仕事と子育ては両立なるか？ ------ 『はたらく魔王さま！！』 --- --- 2022年7月より放送開始‼️ ---　　🍼🍼🍼🍼🍼🍼🍼🍼🚲👉maousama.jp 🗣#maousama https://t.co/pDhOpjlpvJ

The season 2 key visual was released on December 12, 2021. Fans noticed that the art style for this season is different compared to the first season. But after the teaser trailer's release, most agree that 'different' doesn't mean it's terrible.

The series protagonist, Sadao Maou’s demon form, looks incredibly menacing in this new style, though it gives the series more of an isekai-esque ambiance.

The official trailer for The Devil is a Part-Timer! season 2 dropped alongside the key visual. It expanded on the teaser trailer and gave audiences a better look at what to expect in the much-awaited new season.

Where to watch

Man, it’s a hot one[via The Devil is a Part-Timer] https://t.co/FcKvqeBEuJ

While there hasn't been an official announcement yet regarding streaming of The Devil is a Part-Timer! season 2 anime, season 1 was aired on Funimation and is also available on Netflix and Hulu.

Season 2 was announced on the official Funimation and Crunchyroll blogs, so the new season may be available on both streaming platforms.

Yay! It’s been confirmed that the second season of #TheDevilIsAParttimer will be released on the usual streaming platforms in July 2022! https://t.co/2q9OvLHMgP

Season 2 cast

It's been 8 years since #thedevilisaparttimer was on our screens & season 2 finally arrives July 2022!Much of the cast and crew are returning, so here's hoping it's just as strong as its original run!#anime #animenews #Anitwit #Manga #Devilisaparttimer #Animesequel #2022anime https://t.co/qJnixQGkgS

Daisuke Chikushi, Ydai Iino, and Yoshihiro Takeda would return as character designer and chief animation. The cast from season 1 will also be reprising their roles in season 2, with Ryota Osaka as Sadao Maou, Yoko Hikisa as Emi Yusa, Nao Toyama as Chiho Sasaki, Tomoki Ono as Shirou Ashiya, Hiro Shimono as Lucifer, and Kanae Ito as Suzuno Kamazuki.

News: Hataraku Maou-sama! (The Devil Is a Part-Timer!) Season 2 unveils production staff, casts Hina Kino (Asobi Asobase) as Alas Ramus; Daisuke Chikushi (Isekai Cheat Magician) helms 2nd Season at Studio 3Hz in Summer 2022 #maousama listani.me/maousama-s2-st… https://t.co/z8IM3S39nN

Hina Kino will be appearing in season 2 as the voice of Alas Ramus.

What to expect from season 2

🍼🍎注目の新キャラクター🍏🍼りんごから生まれた謎の幼ない少女。真奥を「ぱぱ」恵美を「まま」と呼ぶ…？！アラス・ラムス　(CV:木野日菜)本日キャスト初解禁です‼️ #maousama https://t.co/RV9eyY8pe8

The Devil is a Part-Timer! is a fantasy series with elements of comedy, action, and romance. Season 2 will likely pick up where season 1 left off. Maou became friends with more supernatural beings disguised as humans, who also struggled to survive in the modern-day Tokyo economy.

The trailer also introduced Alas Ramus, a little girl born out of a golden apple who claims to be Maou and Emi’s child.

