Top 10 Netflix original animes to look out for

Netflix currently has a repertoire of over two hundred anime series, with most having English and Japanese dubs. Unlike 2021, which is inching closer to its end, Netflix shows no signs of slowing down. Several acclaimed anime series are set to be released and streamed solely on the platform.

Here are some of the best Netflix original animes in vogue right now. While this is a ranked list, the entries vary widely by genre and ambiance, so opinions on rankings may vary among viewers.

Ten most enjoyable Netflix original animes to check out

10) Carole and Tuesday

Beginning with a slice-of-life series on this list, Carole and Tuesday warms the soul. It is a coming-of-age anime revolving around music by the creator of Cowboy Bebop and Samurai Champloo.

This series beautifully meds together sci-fi elements with more down-to-earth themes as two young girls try to realize their passion for music.

9) Kakegurui

As creepy as it is intriguing, Kakegurui is fast-paced and an out-and-out thriller. Revolving around addiction to gambling and risking it all, the show sports some very intense moments complemented by stunning animation.

Kakegurui is a treat for those who like high school drama but on the darker side.

8) Great Pretender

A cross between a heist series and a comedy, Netflix's Great Pretender checks all the boxes that make up for a solid, entertaining watch.

Set against the backdrop of cities like Los Angeles and Singapore to good old Tokyo, the series boasts an intriguing set of "bad" good guys and an episodic but riveting plot.

7) Devilman Crybaby

Categorized as a dark fantasy, Devilman Crybaby is full of biblical references and an apocalyptic future. While certainly violent with complex thematic issues, the series also has coming-of-age elements, albeit inclining towards the darker side of the spectrum.

The series is available for streaming worldwide on Netflix.

6) Violet Evergarden

Anyone who says they haven't cried even once while watching Violet Evergarden is a liar. Kyoto Animation did a brilliant job on the series as well as the Netflix original movie released in 2020.

The Kagekage @IndraNakari I finally watched the new Violet Evergarden movie and WOW! What a beautiful masterpiece it was. #VioletEvergarden I finally watched the new Violet Evergarden movie and WOW! What a beautiful masterpiece it was. #VioletEvergarden https://t.co/wYfxOHO7Au

There are no legitimate reasons not to give this series a watch, except for maybe a shortage of tissues.

5) Beastars

Part murder mystery, part social critique, and with a romance at its heart, Beastars is dark and gritty but equally poignant.

With some fantastic animation and voice acting, Beastars has something for everyone.

4) The Way of the Househusband

Another comedy, The Way of the Househusband, might not be a strong contender in terms of animation, but the content is top-notch.

Tsuda Kenjiro owns the show as Tatsu, the ex-yakuza turned househusband, screaming about separating the whites from colors while doing laundry. In short, this Netflix show has our hearts.

3) The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. had us on a roll with hilarious hijinks and Saiki's scathing commentary of everything delivered with a flat, expressionless voice.

So when Netflix announced a fourth season of the series, fans couldn't ask for more.

2) Komi Can't Communicate

If you're looking for something that vaguely resembles a romance anime but with none of the melodrama or romantic pining between the two lead characters, Komi Can't Communicate would be right up your alley.

SirYeetusTheThird @YeetusThird I am really loving Agari's arc in the new Komi san anime. I am really loving Agari's arc in the new Komi san anime. https://t.co/itSz9rwR8T

Another series currently airing on Netflix, it follows Komi, who has a communication disorder, and whose goal is to make 100 friends by the end of high school.

1) Blue Period

Blue Period is an anime that perfectly balances slice-of-life with high-school coming-of-age elements. The series follows Yatora Yaguchi, who is struck by the love of art after seeing a painting at his art club and decides to make art his career.

Blue Period @BluePeriodo Everything can be blue Everything can be blue https://t.co/7M4BpMGFrU

While the anime has aired just five episodes on Netflix so far, the storyline is wholesome and captivating while subtly dealing with feelings of alienation and emptiness in young adults.

Netflix may be famous for TV shows and live-action adaptations of popular anime, but it has much more. An accessible platform for a large variety of animated content, it also airs western animated series like Castlevania and Blood of Zeus.

Edited by Ravi Iyer