Why Komi Can't Communicate explained

Komi Can’t Communicate is a manga series that was released in 2016. The series recently announced its anime adaptation, and the first two episodes have been aired on Netflix.

Komi Can’t communicate is quite successful, with about 328 chapters released so far. It has a dedicated fanbase, and the manga has not ended yet.

Manga Mogura RE @MangaMoguraRE "Komi-san wa Komyushou Desu" (Komi can't communicate) by Oda Tomohito will get tv anime adaptation by OLM Studio.



The plot of Komi Can’t Communicate

Shouko Komi enrolled at the Itan Private High School. She is known as the school’s Madonna owing to her beautiful appearance. Her long black hair and graceful appearance catches the attention of every student in the school.

That being said, Komi suffers from severe social anxiety, which proves to be a hindrance when trying to befriend someone. On the other hand, Hitohito Tadano is just an ordinary high school boy who tries to read the room and stay away from trouble or any sort of attention.

One fateful day, he finds himself seated next to Komi and everyone in his class becomes his sworn enemy.

Hitohito realizes that Komi has failed to befriend other students and resolves to help her achieve her goal of making 100 friends. Can she overcome her severe social anxiety, and make 100 friends in high school?

Where to watch Komi Can’t Communicate?

Komi Can’t Communicate is a popular manga series that recently announced its anime adaptation. Fans can watch the show on Netflix as the announcement said that the aforementioned streaming platform has exclusive broadcasting rights.

Komi Can’t Communicate episodes 1 and 2 are out on Netflix. The show will release its episodes on a weekly basis and the third episode is scheduled to air on November 4, 2021.

How many manga chapters of Komi Can’t Communicate are out?

Komi Can’t Communicate is a manga series that made its debut on September 16, 2016. The manga was quick to receive positive reviews, and subsequently, fans from all over the world.

The manga series has not ended yet and about 328 chapters have been released so far. Chapter 329 is scheduled to release on November 4, 2021.

